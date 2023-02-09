ALLIANCE — Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska to promote kindness throughout the world, at the Alliance Public Library in the Community Room, Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event, which will be held from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., is for girls in kindergarten through third grade, a caregiver must attend with their child. Staff will read the book, “Have You Filled a Bucket Today? A Guide to Daily Happiness for Kids” by Carol McCloud, decorate your own buckets, make warm fuzzies to share with the community, sing songs, earn a patch and more.