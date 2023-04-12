This spring I have been delighted to greet so many young Nebraskans from the Third District visiting Washington on school and family trips. It is always inspiring to see their patriotic curiosity in government service and hear the hopefulness in their questions.

I have also appreciated the opportunity to visit several schools and learning centers during my travels in the Third District. Nebraska has a strong tradition of investment in younger generations, and I am always grateful to meet the dedicated sponsors and educators who invest in these students every day. The importance of building up our nation’s future leaders cannot be overstated, and there are several ways I seek to accomplish this through my office.

One of the best opportunities for young people to learn more about the legislative process and what it is like to work in a congressional office is through internships. My office is accepting applications now for summer internships with each of my office locations. Interns get firsthand experience serving Nebraskans by assisting me and my staff with constituent services and outreach, communications, and legislative research, and internships in my office can provide college credit, if applicable. Interested college students should visit adriansmith.house.gov/services/internships where they can find more information and download an application.

Another way for students to get involved is through my Youth Advisory Council. Each summer, my office accepts applications for the Youth Advisory Council from rising high school sophomores, juniors, or seniors from the Third District who are interested in sharing their opinions, thoughts, and concerns directly with me at meetings throughout the school year. For questions about the Youth Advisory Council, please visit adriansmith.house.gov/services/youth-advisory-council. Applications for the 2023-2024 Council will be accepted through July 14, 2023.

Each spring, I partner with the Congressional Institute and the Nebraska Art Teachers Association to host the Congressional Art Competition, which is open to all high school students in the Third District. The winning submission from our district is displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside the artwork of other contest winners from across the country. Three runners-up have their artwork showcased in my offices in Washington, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff. If you would like more information about the annual Congressional Art Competition - including this year's deadlines - please contact my Grand Island Office at 308-384-3900.

Additionally, links to dozens of resources for students, teachers, and parents can be found at adriansmith.house.gov/students. This page can help connect you to educational websites designed for children of all ages, as well as information on applying for college financial aid.

Strong educational and developmental experiences not only benefit individual students and families, but are also important to the future of our country. I am dedicated to giving back to our community by extending resources and support to those who are currently growing as leaders and those who will come after us.