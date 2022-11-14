Agate Fossil Beds National Monument partners with the UniDescription Project to create audio description of park brochure

Does a member of the public consider himself a collector of the National Park Service (NPS) park brochures? If so, those individuals must check out the unique audio described version. Mainly for individuals who are blind or visually impaired, audio description is a method of taking visual images and print and turning them into verbal descriptions.

The UniDescription Project is grant-funded out of the University of Hawaii and provides training and data-driven research information for audio description. The founding member, Brett Oppegard, worked with Michele Hartley from NPS to determine a way to efficiently audio describe over 400 highly detailed park brochures. Enter the Descriptathon – an intense, 3-day, gamified way to learn about audio description with the end goal of a complete audio version of the park’s brochure.

The staff of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument spent several days in late October with “Team Beardog” for Descriptathon 9. The team also included volunteers from other park sites and members of the American Council of the Blind. The team learned the art of description, practiced it with challenges that pitted against other national park teams in single elimination tournaments, then focused the new skills on the park’s brochure.

“Wow. What an awesome and inviting brochure. All those early mornings filled with concentration and laughter and teamwork.” Susan Glass, Team Beardog and American Council of the Blind member, said.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument placed 7th out of 16 teams and 3 of the members earned the honors of top 20 individual contributors. The real prize, however, is the complete audio-described version of the brochure. It’s available on the UniDescription app in iOS or Android formats. It’s also on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/park-brochure.htm.

Admission to Agate Fossil Beds is always free. Please visit and check out other accessible items such as Braille brochures and exhibit text in large print.

For more information, contact the park at 308-665-4113.