Agate Fossil Beds National Monument to transition to fall/winter operating hours

HARRISON – With schools back in session and the days getting cooler, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will begin fall/winter operating hours for the Visitor Center. Effective Saturday, Oct. 1, the Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset. Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is open daily, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.