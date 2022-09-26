 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agate Fossil Beds National Monument to transition to fall/winter operating hours

HARRISON – With schools back in session and the days getting cooler, Agate Fossil Beds National Monument will begin fall/winter operating hours for the Visitor Center. Effective Saturday, Oct. 1, the Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Park grounds and trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset. Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is open daily, except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell or 22 miles south of Harrison on Highway 29 and three miles east on River Road. Learn more at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

