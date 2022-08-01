 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agate Fossil Beds to host ranger program on John Cook, Red Cloud friendship

HARRISON — Park Ranger Beth Nunn will present her program, "A Unique Friendship During Turbulent Times" on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is located at 301 River Road near Harrison 

During a turbulent time in American History when the Native American people were fighting to keep their land and the American Government was taking it, an unlikely friendship began between James Cook and Lakota Chief Red Cloud. This friendship brought about a beautiful Native American artifact collection that marks many historical events.

Join Nunn as she talks about how this friendship came about, and how it shares the history and culture of the Plains Indians. This program is free and appropriate for visitors of all ages. 

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell or 22 miles south of Harrison on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Rd. 

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

