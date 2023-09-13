Public review of hazard mitigation plan available as irrigation districts join process

Irrigation districts from across the North Platte Natural Resources District (NRD) have made efforts to join the district’s Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP). A change in FEMA policy in April of this year allows the irrigation districts to join the plan despite not participating in the original planning process.

An HMP is a publicly guided document that identifies vulnerability to natural disasters such as flood, hail, drought, wildfire, winter storm, tornado/high windstorm, etc. The plan sets goals, establishes mitigation alternatives and prioritizes projects which may alleviate potential damage to property and provide protection when future disasters occur. HMPs are a requirement of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, administered by FEMA, and once a community, county, or district is part of an approved plan they become eligible for grants to assist with the implementation of a wide variety of projects listed in the plan.

A draft of the plan with the irrigation districts’ additions is currently available for public review until Sept. 22 on the project website: www.jeo.com/npnrd-hmp.

To provide comments, please contact Phil Luebbert at 402-474-8768 or by email at pluebbert@jeo.com.

Following the public review and comment, the plan will be sent to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review and approval.

Wildfire exercises planned at Buffalo Creek WMA this week

Firefighters from multiple agencies are gearing up for the Western Nebraska Engine Academy, which includes training exercises at Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area in the Wildcat Hills near Gering on Sept. 15-17.

Chris Becker, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife biologist, said hunters and others should be aware that burning will occur at various locations on the property and should take the event into consideration if they plan to visit the wildlife area this weekend.

Becker said the annual event readies personnel for fighting fire while providing the benefits of prescribed burning. Land managers in western Nebraska often use prescribed burning to improve diversity of desirable plants and lessen the risk of catastrophic wildfire.

More information about the academy may be obtained by contacting the Gering Fire Department at firedept@gering.org or 308-436-2441.