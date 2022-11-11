111222-ssh-new-npnrdbrief_merged

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The North Platte Natural Resources District’s (NPNRD) monthly Board of Directors meeting will be postponed due to a lack of quorum.

The meeting will be moved to Thursday, Nov. 17. The meeting will start at the usual time of 3 p.m.  and will be held at the NPNRD office, 100547 Airport Road in Scottsbluff. The agenda will be posted on the district’s website, www.npnrd.org.

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

