111222-ssh-new-npnrdbrief_merged

The North Platte Natural Resources District’s (NPNRD) monthly Board of Directors meeting will be postponed due to a lack of quorum.
The meeting will be moved to Thursday, Nov. 17. The meeting will start at the usual time of 3 p.m. and will be held at the NPNRD office, 100547 Airport Road in Scottsbluff. The agenda will be posted on the district’s website, www.npnrd.org.
Nicole Heldt
Reporter
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.
