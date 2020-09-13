2020 net farm income forecast to increase by 21.7%

The USDA Economic Research Service forecasts the national 2020 average net cash farm income for U.S. farm businesses and overall farm sector profits to increase in 2020.
When inflation is adjusted, the forecasted net farm income is indicated to be $18.3 billion or 21.7% higher than 2019, 25.4% below its peak of $137.6 billion in 2013, yet 13.8% above the 2000-2019 average of $90.2 billion.
“Started in late 2019, what is referred to as the marketing facilitation program (MFP) and the second program known as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), those two programs across the United States and the state of Nebraska have helped to offset some of those financial losses due to the disruption in trade or the resulting impact COVID-19 had on the supply chain or on the demand for things like ethanol, for example,” UNL Agricultural Systems Economist Extension Educator Jim Jansen said.
According to the USDA farm income forecast, a number of sectors such as net cash farm income for specific farm businesses and operations.
The USDA September 2020 Farm Income Forecast states the overall net cash farm income is expected to increase by $4.9 billion or 4.5% to $115.2 billion in 2020, similar the forecasted related to U.S. farm businesses.
The USDA forecasts the net cash farm income for U.S. farm businesses to be up 4.8% from 2019, with an average net cash farm income for farm businesses to be $82,600. As defined by the USDA, farm businesses are indicated to be farms that have an annual gross cash farm income of over $350,000 or smaller operations where farming is reported as the operator’s primary occupation, according to the USDA these farm businesses make up less than half of U.S. farms but contribute more than 90% to the farm sectors value of production.
The USDA forecasts the net cash farm income for U.S. farm businesses to increase across most farming regions and all crop specializations, also largely due to higher levels of direct government payments and a decrease in expenses.
Jansen said USDA payments have allowed only a partial offset to some revenue shortfalls due to trade or COVID-19 market effects.
“We have challenging circumstances we will be working through for the next foreseeable future, and some of the disaster payments have helped to weather the storm to a degree,” Jansen said. “Being an operator, making the best decisions you can related to marketing your crops or your livestock or whatever type of commodity you may raise may be very important.”
In order to make the most of marketing opportunities, Jansen said, he recommends producers to seek out a service to help make to best marketing decisions, and to make to most of USDA programs.
The net cash farm income for U.S. farm businesses forecasted percent of change (2019-2020) in crop production:
Wheat 16.7%
Corn 7.4%
Soybeans 18.2%
Cotton 25.4%
Specialty crops 1/ 19.2%
Other crops 19.4%
The net cash farm income for U.S. farm businesses forecasted percent of change (2019-2020) in livestock production:
Cattle/calves -19.9%
Hogs -35.5%
Poultry -8.8%
Dairy -9.5%
Other livestock 13.1%
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!