2022 Summer stocker/yearling meeting and tour June 23 in Imperial

Nebraska Extension will host a stocker/yearling systems summer meeting and tour Thursday, June 23, in Imperial. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the program will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Imperial.

The morning program will begin with a research update from Dale Blasi, beef cattle nutritionist and manager of the Kansas State University Beef Stocker Unit. Other speakers will also cover topics that include backgrounding systems and implant use data from the University of Nebraska. Brian Vander Ley, DVM and Becky Funk, DVM from UNL Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center will detail a systems approach to receiving calf health. The morning program will wrap up with Brandon Nuttelman, Merck Animal Health, discussing the use of technology for disease detection. The afternoon tour of Wine Glass Ranch will feature fourth generation operator, Logan Pribbeno. Logan will share an overview of their operation and how stockers are managed in their production system.

Please register by June 14 for an accurate meal count by calling 308-236-1235 (Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County). For more information, contact Brent Plugge 308-236-1235, brent.plugge@unl.edu or Hannah Greenwell 402-387-2213, hannah.greenwell@unl.edu.

