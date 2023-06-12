The highly anticipated merger of 4Rivers Equipment’s Ag division and 21st Century Equipment is effective, establishing a network of 26 John Deere agriculture equipment stores.

As of Monday, according to a press release, the expanded team at 21st Century Equipment “will proudly cater to the agricultural needs of customers across western Nebraska, eastern Colorado and southeastern Wyoming, offering unrivaled John Deere equipment and support.” The merger, which received full approval from John Deere, combines the expertise of two industry leaders. The result is an even stronger and more innovative organization, primed to surpass customer expectations, the company says.

“We are excited to announce this merger, which will combine our complementary strengths and expertise to create a stronger, more diversified company,” said Keith Kreps, chief operating officer of 21st Century Equipment. “Together, we will be well positioned to serve our customers and to drive growth and innovation in our industry.”

Owen Palm, CEO of 21st Century Equipment, said, “This is a huge win for our customers who will now have access to a greater selection of used inventory and parts, while our employees will all benefit from more growth opportunities in the expanded organization.”

21st Century Equipment will continue to be headquartered in Scottsbluff. The merger of 4Rivers Equipment Ag and 21st Century Equipment marks a significant milestone in company history. 21st Century Equipment leaders say they are excited about the future opportunities this merger will bring and look forward to continuing to serve its customers and partners with excellence.