21st Century Equipment plans mobile learning lab

The workers at 21st Century Equipment plan to build a mobile agricultural learning lab with funds provided by a Nebraska Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grant.

On Monday, Aug. 15, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the Scottsbluff-based business was one of two to receive a $125,000 DYTI grant. The other was MetalQuest Unlimited, operating out of Hebron, Nebraska.

“The whole purpose of this grant is really to drive interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) … at an earlier time than kids are normally exposed to it,” Owen Palm, 21st Century Equipment’s founder and CEO, told the Star-Herald.

The DYTI provides grants of up to $250,000 to for-profit employers to partner with area schools and design learning experiences for middle school students. There, they can explore careers in high-growth industries including manufacturing, information technology and health care.

Since their inception in 2015, DYTI grants have helped more than 24,500 students across 66 school districts statewide. Palm said he received letters of support from 19 Panhandle schools.

The crux of 21st Century Equipment’s project will be to assemble a mobile learning lab. This 40-foot gooseneck trailer will ferry educational equipment across the Panhandle to various area schools.

“The equipment can either be used in the lab itself or it can be detached and taken to the classroom,” Palm said. A trailer planned to be developed will include heating and air conditioning so it can be used throughout the year.

Students can expect to interact with models, simulators and virtual reality once the trailer is completed. Palm said construction will begin within the next few weeks and he estimated the trailer would be visiting schools early next year.

“They’re going to be demonstrating some of the capabilities that we have today in precision agriculture for planting, harvesting, spraying applications. There’s a lot of technology involved in those operations today and we’re going to be showing the science and engineering behind those technologies,” Palm said.

The focus will be reaching middle schoolers before high school students, but many of the schools the lab will travel to serve both.

Students interested in the field could go through a two-year technical program with 21st Century Equipment. Palm said the company already sponsors Panhandle students at Southeast Community College in Milford in this manner.

“The whole point is to show we have great-paying jobs right here in the Panhandle,” Palm said. “They don’t have to move to Denver, they don’t have to move to Omaha to find a high-paying, exciting career in precision agriculture.”

Palm said his company is open to collaborating with business partners, since the project will cost more than the $125,000 the grant allots. He added that 21st Century Equipment had to provide in-kind expenses of at least that amount toward the project to get the grant.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which administers the DYTI, also requires a third-party evaluation performed by a third party to ensure the funds and projects are being used properly.

Palm said he’s looking forward to overseeing the learning lab.

“We’re really excited about it because it’s something I think can make a big difference here in the Panhandle in terms of science, engineering and technology that they might not have realized were available.”