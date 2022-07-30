4-H'ers to showcase creativity as artists, bakers

Area 4-H'ers will be showcasing their creativity as artists and bakers during the Cookie Jar Auction on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

JoAnn Lathrop, a Scotts Bluff County Fair volunteer, said the Cookie Jar Auction requires youth to design a unique gallon-sized jar as well as bake cookies for the judges and the winning bidder. 4-Hers in the senior division have to bake four dozen cookies and the juniors have to bake two dozen cookies to go with the jar when they give it to the bidder.

The 4-Hers will submit their jars Sunday during static day check-in. They will also have to talk with judges about the process they went through to create their cookie jars and the flavors they chose for the cookies.

“On static day, the seniors have to take four cookies to be judged with the jar and the juniors have to take two cookies to be judged with the jar of what they’re giving away later on,” she said.

Lathrop said the fair has offered a cookie jar auction for four years after she and other volunteers saw the event at the Box Butte County Fair.

“I’ve been involved in 4-H for a long time and was aware that Box Butte did a cookie jar auction. I have been involved in the static part of 4-H also, so I was hoping we would come up with a money making activity for our static kids.”

The 4-Her’s are able to use the money from the auction to put toward a future project or supplies, if they choose.

Lathrop said several volunteers and committee members decided to try a Cookie Jar Auction at the fair with around 10 4-Hers participating. While the event was held in a different format during COVID, Lathrop said this year’s auction will be similar to when it first started.

The static portion of the fair includes sewing, quilting, photography, welding, Legos, or woodworking.

The public can attend the auction on the free stage at the fair Thursday, Aug. 4. There is a check-in station where people can pick up a bidding number. Cash or check will be accepted. This year’s event will feature live music and an auctioneer.

As the youth showcase their cookie jars, Lathrop said she hopes they can express their creativity while earning money to continue projects in the future. She also hopes it teaches them life skills about how to sell a product and talk to people.

“I think the hardest part is having their jar and being up on stage and wanting them to bid high for it,” Lathrop said. “It’s like livestock and other events where they want to get the most money they can and that will vary with whoever is up there.”

Lathrop encourages the community to attend the event and support the youth by bidding on a jar.

While the number of 4-Hers participating in the static competition has not seen a huge change, 4-H leader Natalie Creech said the pandemic did effect participation.

“We’re two years past COVID,” she said. “COVID kind of put everybody and everything in a weird state of being. However, I know the inflation right now in the economy is hard on families.”

The cost of gasoline has risen alongside the cost of other commodities lead feed for livestock, so Creech is interested to see how that impacts numbers at the fair.

Aside from the economy, Creech said the staff is working to revive youth participation in 4-H. Part of that effort is to inform youth and families that they don’t have to be involved in the animal side of 4-H to participate in competition.

“I think often time people think of 4-H and they think you have to have an animal,” she said. “They don’t realize that there are other skills that can be learned, taken or looked at. If they’re not growing up in agriculture, they don’t feel like they can participate and I think that history needs to be rewritten.”

She said there is also a need for volunteers.

“Finding volunteers that think they have a skill, but they don’t have to be perfect or super proficient in it is important. They can learn with the kids as well.”