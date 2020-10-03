60% of winter wheat planted

According to the Sept. 28 USDA Crop Progress report, harvest continues while 60% of winter wheat has reportedly been planted.
Corn
As of Sept. 28 the USDA reports 80% of Nebraska’s corn crop has reached maturity, 32% ahead of 2019 crop progress data. According to the USDA, 14% of corn has been harvested in the state, 7% ahead of last year’s harvest progress as of Sept. 28. Of all corn at all growth stages, the USDA reports 44% of corn to be in good condition, 20% in fair condition, 19% in excellent condition, 11% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.
Soybeans
According to the USDA, 92% of soybeans in the state have reached the dropping leaf stage, 23% ahead of 2019 data and 10% further along than last week’s crop data. As of Sept. 28, the USDA indicates 29% of soybeans in the state have been harvested, 5% ahead of 2019 and 19% further along than last week’s USDA data. Of soybeans in the state, the USDA reports 45% of soybeans are in good condition, 22% in fair condition, 16% in excellent condition, 11% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
The USDA reports 98% of sorghum to have reached the coloring stage, 1% further along than 2019 and the USDA’s four year average. As of Sept. 28, the USDA indicates 71% of sorghum has reached maturity, 38% ahead of 2019 growth data and 15% ahead of the four year average. According to the USDA, 7% of sorghum has been harvested, 6% ahead of 2019 data and 2% behind the four year average. As of Sept. 28, the USDA reports 35% of sorghum to be in good condition, 29% in fair condition, 23% in excellent condition, 8% in poor condition and 5% in very poor condition.
Dry Edible Beans
As of Sept. 29, the USDA reports 91% of dry edible beans to have reached the dropping leaf stage, 1% behind 2019 growth data. According to the USDA 75% of dry edible beans have been harvested, 61% ahead of 2019 crop progress. No dry edible bean crop condition data is available.
Winter Wheat
According to the USDA, 60% of winter wheat has been planted as of Sept. 28 and is indicated to be falling behind 2019 data by 5%. Of winter wheat across the state 15% of the crop has emerged, 1% behind 2019 data and 12% behind the USDA’s four year average.
Pasture and Range Condition
As of Sept. 29, the USDA reports 39% of pasture and rangeland is in good condition, 25% in fair condition, 21% in poor condition, 13% in very poor condition and 2% in excellent condition. Condition data as of Sept. 29, has remained consistent with last week’s condition data.
Topsoil Moisture Condition
According to the USDA, 40% of topsoil has short moisture levels, 39% with adequate moisture levels, 20% with very short moisture levels and 1% with surplus moisture levels. In comparison to last week’s topsoil moisture levels, the USDA reports a 8% increase in the adequate moisture condition category.
Subsoil Moisture Condition
The USDA reports 41% of subsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 35% with short moisture levels, 23% with very short and 1% of subsoil to have a surplus of moisture. In comparison to previous subsoil moisture condition data, moisture values remain consistent.
Elise Balin is a reporter with the Star-Herald, primarily covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9040.
