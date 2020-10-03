60% of winter wheat planted

According to the Sept. 28 USDA Crop Progress report, harvest continues while 60% of winter wheat has reportedly been planted.

Corn

As of Sept. 28 the USDA reports 80% of Nebraska’s corn crop has reached maturity, 32% ahead of 2019 crop progress data. According to the USDA, 14% of corn has been harvested in the state, 7% ahead of last year’s harvest progress as of Sept. 28. Of all corn at all growth stages, the USDA reports 44% of corn to be in good condition, 20% in fair condition, 19% in excellent condition, 11% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.

Soybeans

According to the USDA, 92% of soybeans in the state have reached the dropping leaf stage, 23% ahead of 2019 data and 10% further along than last week’s crop data. As of Sept. 28, the USDA indicates 29% of soybeans in the state have been harvested, 5% ahead of 2019 and 19% further along than last week’s USDA data. Of soybeans in the state, the USDA reports 45% of soybeans are in good condition, 22% in fair condition, 16% in excellent condition, 11% in poor condition and 6% in very poor condition.

Sorghum