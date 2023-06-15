Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Seed selection and sources: Ready to plant from seed, plant a succession crop or replace your seedlings after a hailstorm? You should know the consumer has lots of choices in picking a seed company for vegetable or other seeds. Many general or specialty seed companies also sell herbs, flowers, and other plants. Upon request, most seed companies will send you a free catalog. Search the web or check out our NebGuide for a starter’s list of great sources. Happy seed shopping!

Understanding the seed packet: Growing veggies and flowers from seed can be economical and fun. Seed packets and seed catalogues provide information to help you have a successful garden. Here are the helpful parts of the packet back: Seed count, plant height, light, when to sow, planting depth, plant spacing and days to maturity.

Both home and commercial growers can understand the information provided with the seed packet and how to use it when planning a garden.

Vegetable cultivars for Nebraska: You know, there is a great way to ensure a hearty, healthy and active garden, just select the right cultivars of your favorite plant stock or seed.

Cultivars are plant varieties that have been produced in cultivation by selective breeding. Vegetable cultivars for home gardens should be adapted to local growing conditions, depending on what region of Nebraska you’re planting in. Your garden location, experience, likes or dislikes, and intended use of your produce are factors in selecting veggie cultivars for your garden. Choosing which vegetable cultivar can be bewildering because there are so many varieties. For great suggestions, check out our online NebGuide G1896.

When to plant? When not to plant? Those are the questions. I suggest using guides developed by your Nebraska Extension which highlight certain vegetable crops and their growing seasons. Vegetable planting guides can be used to determine the best planting date and average growing season in your area as based on average dates between the last spring frost and the first fall frost. Guides can be used to tell the approximate earliest and latest opportunities to plant as well as estimated harvest times. This is particularly important if you want to plant succession crops or have tomatoes ready to harvest before the fall chill sets in!

Where to put your vegetable garden? A question you may be asking. A well-planned garden can make planting go quickly and efficiently. Organizing a garden in advance also can save steps and time later in the season, increase garden productivity, and allow the gardener more leisure time. Begin planning your garden in January or February, putting it on paper. Make a sketch, put it to scale and add detail. Considerations include location, size, plant spacing, water sources, convenience, soil type and sunlight. For the best results and improvements over time, keep records from season to season. This will remind you what worked and what didn’t as you continue to experiment in your garden.