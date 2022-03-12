A free viewing of SILO will be offered in Bridgeport, Sidney

BRIDGEPORT - The public is invited to SILO, a feature film about grain entrapment, at the Morrill County Community Hospital (MCCH) training center in Bridgeport, on Wednesday, March 16 at 5:30 pm and Fox Theater in Sidney on Tuesday, March 29 at 5:30 pm.

After the film, a panel discussion with first responders and grain bin operators will take place as they provide education and information about grain bin safety.

The film tells the story of when disaster strikes in a small American farm town when a teenage boy becomes the victim of a grain entrapment. As corn becomes quicksand inside of a 50-foot silo, the town locals must put aside their deeply rooted differences to save him from drowning in the grain they harvest. SILO is the product of an extensive collaboration between city-based filmmakers and the rural American community. The entire creative team spent years working with farmers, fire/rescue workers, and trusted agricultural institutions to ensure the authentic portrayal of the all-too-common danger of grain entrapment. SILO is not just a dramatic reminder of the importance of agricultural safety — it is also a testament to what communities can accomplish when they work together. The trailer can be viewed at https://www.silothefilm.com.

“The Silo viewing and panel discussion ultimately helps further the dialogue about the emotional, physical, and psychological costs of feeding the world. We hope FFA, 4H, & Ag students, farmers, employees working with grain bins, first responders, and the community will join us for the opportunity to come together for learning and safety prevention,” said Nicole Berosek, Organizational Wellness Coordinator.

For additional information about worksite wellness, visit www.pphd.org/pwwc.html or call Nicole Berosek at 308-279-3496.

Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council is proudly part of Panhandle Public Health District. The Council specializes in supporting employers in the Panhandle region. We recognize that many employers support a diverse and remote workforce and offer innovative ways to overcome the challenge of working with a virtual team. We understand that many of our employers do not have full-time wellness resources and work to provide resources and training to make running a worksite wellness program as easy as possible.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle community.