‘A History of Nebraska Agriculture’ chosen for next Women in Agriculture book club

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program has announced “A History of Nebraska Agriculture: A Life Worth Living,” by Jody L. Lamp and Melody Dobson, as the selection for its next book club, which will conclude with a live virtual chat with the authors at 6:30 p.m. on March 22.

Participation is free and a complimentary copy of the book will be mailed to the first 20 people that register at https://wia.unl.edu/book-club.

Published in 2017 by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, “A History of Nebraska Agriculture: A Life Worth Living,” celebrates the state’s forgotten and untold agricultural history, highlighting more than a century and a half of agriculture industry, inventions and innovations in the Cornhusker state. The book tells the story of how Nebraska, once known as the “Great American Desert,” has seen farmers, ranchers and agribusiness leaders nurture and grow the plains and native grasslands that have helped the state become a domestic leader in producing food, feed and fuel.

Authors Lamp and Dobson co-founded the American Doorstep Project, which collects and shares stories that promote historical spaces, places, innovations, commodities and events that have shaped the U.S. over the past hundreds of years. Lamp is a native of Scotts Bluff County and worked as an agricultural reporter and photographer before opening her own public relations and marketing business in 2009. Dobson is originally from a fourth generation eastern Montana operating farm and ranch. As a national signature event coordinator for the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial, she now specializes in interpretive communication, sharing the stories of our nation’s great agrarian pioneers.

Nebraska Women in Agriculture will continue to host the book club every quarter. Featured books will cover a variety of topics, such as inspirational stories, grain marketing, farm finance, estate planning and more.

More information about the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program is available on the program’s website, https://wia.unl.edu.