A Sustainable Marketing Alternative for Fed Beef

While many of the supply chain disruptions have been tangible, physical disruptions, some have also been the result of psychological impacts on markets due to the very real results of risk/reward business decisions in the many segments of the beef supply chain. Our 24-hour news and rapid information society of today allows a “hiccup” in one facet to sometimes cause an “earthquake” up or down the entire chain.

There are several types of marketing agreements used across the beef supply chain. I do not claim to be an expert beef supply chain economist, but as I see it, these marketing agreements are generally all driven by three key components: supply, demand, and quality characteristics. Feedlot operators, such as those in Western Nebraska, are often “price takers” and less frequently “price setters”. The reasons for this are complex, but generally are due to limited competitive bids by the major beef packers and the fact that the beef supply chain is built on a perishable product.