A taste of competition: Fergusons prepare cookie jars for fair

For the past three years, Sheridan Ferguson has walked across the Scotts Bluff County Fair stage marketing her decorated jar and cookies to the public. This year, she will be joined by her brother, Dillon.

Ferguson, 14, said her experience with the 4-H static project has helped her plan for this year.

“I have a couple different ideas," she said of her project. "I was thinking about doing a floral design with a variety of flowers or a kind of magical theme with dragons and castles like you see in a fairytale.”

She decided to design her gallon-sized jar into something fun that people of all ages would enjoy.

Previously, she created a Nebraska Huskers themed jar, saying that design did not take long to finish. Last year, she said her jar design took longer.

“Last year, it took a little longer because I had to cut out different items and find the right placement for them, so I think it depends on the design and how complex it is,” she said. “We were doing it the day before and we have a Cricket that I was going to do something on. I couldn’t get the Cricket to work, so I just cut out blobs of different colors.”

To fill up her jar, Ferguson plans to make a Neapolitan, chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies.

“While I was in Casper with one of my friends over the summer, we made Neapolitan cookies, which is vanilla, strawberry and chocolate cake mix that you roll together to make a cookie,” she said.

After she finishes her design, Ferguson will present her jar and cookies to the judges on Sunday.

“I like talking about the process of it like my idea for the design and my cookies and recipe,” she said.

As a seasoned 4-H cookie jar participant, she has offered some advice to her brother Dillon, 9, but is keeping some lessons to herself.

“It’s been fun working with him and teaching him some of the stuff I know,” she said. “But it’s also competition and we’re very competitive.”

Dillon will design his cookie jar after his favorite basketball team and player — the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry.

“I like that Steph Curry can shoot beyond the half point line and that his team is passing to him and he is passing back to them,” he said.

Dillon plans to use the cricket for his design, saying the hardest part is cutting out the objects and making sure they stick to the jar.

He will also make three cookies: white chocolate chip, a chocolate-filled cookie and dark chocolate chip.

“I hope that they see that it’s a good cookie jar,” he said.

During the auction, Ferguson hopes her jar attracts the attention of bidder who will use it for various occasions.

“I hope they see the same vision I see that it could be used during the holidays with the magical theme, for Halloween or a birthday party,” she said.

The Fergusons planned to practice ahead of fair on sharing their design and cookie ideas with the judges and how to showcase their projects during the auction.