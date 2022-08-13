Ag land management webinar will discuss updated Nebraska cash rents, lease arrangements

LINCOLN — The latest trends in 2022 Nebraska cash rental rates and issues related to landlord and tenant communication will be covered at noon Central time on Aug. 15, during the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next Agricultural Land Management Quarterly webinar.

The webinar series addresses common management problems for Nebraska landowners, agricultural operators and related stakeholders interested in the latest insight on trends in real estate, managing agricultural land and solutions for addressing challenges in the upcoming growing season. It is presented by the Center for Agricultural Profitability, housed in the university’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

The August webinar will cover recent findings from the 2022 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report, including updates on average cash rental rates and land values, as well as trends in flexible cash lease arrangements. The session will conclude with an “Ask the Experts” session, offering participants the chance to get live answers to their land or lease questions.

The webinar will be led by Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, extension educators with the Center for Agricultural Profitability. Jansen focuses on agricultural finance and land economics and directs the annual Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey and Report. Vyhnalek is a farm succession and farmland management extension educator.

The webinar is free and will be recorded. Past recordings can be viewed the day after each session, along with recordings from the entire series.

Registration and past recordings are available at https://cap.unl.edu/landmanagement.