Agricultural Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage for corn base acres?

Given the benchmark price for corn at $3.70 (recent market prices have been below the effective reference price) and the guarantee at 86 percent of the benchmark, the county would have to suffer a major revenue loss for an ARC-CO payment to be made. Given the $4.20 price projection and benchmark trend yield expectations, revenue would have to drop more than 24 percent due to price and/or yield losses to trigger an ARC-CO payment for the 2021 crop.

ARC-IC – Agricultural Risk Coverage at the Farm Level

ARC-IC is a unique program. Unlike PLC and ARC-CO, all covered commodities on a farm must be enrolled in the ARC-IC program. If you have more than one farm, you do not have to enroll all of your farms in ARC-IC. For example, if you have three farms, you can enroll one in ARC-IC. However, when two or more farm numbers are enrolled in ARC-IC, a single revenue calculation is made for all farms enrolled in ARC-IC in a state.

ARC-IC relies on five-year Olympic average farm yields and national marketing year average prices to estimate a “benchmark revenue.” The calculation for 2021 will rely on 2015-19 data calculate the benchmark.