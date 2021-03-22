The opportunities in the agriculture industry are endless, and Southeast High School ag teacher Jay Clapper wanted to make sure that even students who didn’t live on farms or ranches know that.

That’s why he’ll do whatever it takes to get his students to the farm … or bring the farm to them. During his time at Southeast in Yoder, Wyoming, he has managed to put his ag program on wheels, hauling mobile barns, processing trailers, planters and other portable ag resources to his students who need them.

He got the idea from another ag teacher a long time ago, back when he taught in rural Colorado.

“I can remember a guy telling a story about how they had a sow that would just go from kid to kid to kid, and so, somebody would get the sow, it was already bred, farrow it out, then they’d get it bred and then it’d go to another kid that sow just kept rotating from farm to farm,” he said. “So, I tried to start that, and I could never get a kid to do it, because they didn’t have the resources.”

That’s when he decided to get creative.

He ran into a hog farmer who had some old farrowing pens on skids that he didn’t use any more, so Clapper swapped it out for an axle and turned them into a makeshift portable farrowing facility.

Since then, his innovative farm-on-wheels hast taken off.

He had always had programs for his students to raise calves, raise and butcher chickens and farrow sows, but he took each of those programs to another level with his portable facilities. He then took the concept further and came up with ideas for other portable ag labs like a poultry processing trailer, beehive trailer and a corn planter.

“This thing just exploded, and basically, it’s just supporting what I’ve always done with the calves, the poultry and the sows,” he said.

How is it all possible? Clapper had always been looking for ways to repurpose old equipment, but recently the program received $25,000 from the Wyoming Department of Education, and the year before, it received $10,000 from WESTCO and the Land O’ Lakes Foundation.

“With these funds, I’ve used it to really fine tune everything that I’ve got. So, you know, really just get those pieces in there that I really wanted,” he said.

Of course, Clapper is always looking to expand his hands-on offerings. Next portable facilities on the list include a honey-processing trailer and a worm farm. He said he is also looking into other home gardening resources and even possibly raising edible mushrooms.

Clapper’s innovative SAEs, or supervised agricultural experiences, has won awards in many state conventions and received recognition on a national level. For Clapper, success is not about the awards and the contests — it’s about teaching his students to be the best citizens they can be through the ag industry.

“I believe that an ag program is a well-rounded program, not a class, a program that really takes a kid and molds and shapes them into a kid that can handle hands-on skills, farm concepts, you know, just this wide variety of things,” he said.

“I hope I’m an ag teacher that creates the most well-rounded kids you can possibly imagine. Success can be a trophy. Success can be this kid is employable when he graduates. Success is just taking a kid that’s not very confident, and by the time they graduate, they feel like they can take on the world."

“Numerous kids have contacted me 5,10, 15 years later, telling me that they’re still continuing in the industry of production ag," he said. "And a lot of times it started because of one of these projects. So, to me, there’s the greatest success.”

