Annual dry edible Bean Day successful

The annual dry edible Bean Day was held in-person Feb. 8 at the Gering Civic Center. The event was well attended by growers and industry representatives after being held virtually the previous year. Bean Day activities were also attended live on zoom via a webinar platform.
The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association (NDBGA) began the day with a meeting and Dan Hinman, NDBGA president, announced scholarship winners. Recipients of the NDBGA $500 college scholarship were Bernadette Pieper, Jonathan Pieper and Brian Turek.
Bean Day had a large number of vendors on-site including Panhandle Research and Extension educator, Tammie Ostdiek. She presented “Healthy Food Fast” and gave demonstrations on how to cook pinto and black beans in a multi-cooker. Ostdiek’s Boston Baked Bean and Multi-cooker Black Beans recipes can be found at www.ndsu.edu/etension.
Vanessa Reishus from Farm Credit Services gave an overview of the new dry bean revenue insurance program.
Dennis Strauch, previous Pathfinder Irrigation manager, was pleased to have an opportunity to address producers. He began with a brief water history and outlined where surface water irrigation comes from before giving an outlook on 2022 water supplies. Strauch also discussed snow pack data and reclamation predictions.
“If we don’t see snow pack curves go back up, we could be in trouble,” he said.
Strauch’s closing remarks referred to what he believes is the biggest issue, finding federal and state funding to repair aging water way structures. “Every system is aged and some of them not very well, we need to be thinking about how are we going to be able to maintain these systems.”
Scott Schaneman, interim general manager for the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD), spoke to the group about the status of ground water irrigation. He addressed water planning and management, current allocation and the allocation period rules and regulations.
“We are a sponge,” Schaneman said and added that his concern does not lie with a ground water shortage but it is with the surface water drought.
Bean Day participants were able to hear specialists from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center give an on-farm research update. A panel discussion was held with researchers and growers to answer questions and receive feedback from the audience as well as online participants. Topics included western bean cutworm, heat resilient dry bean varieties, nitrogen management for dry bean production, weed control, sensor-based irrigation management and testing new copper alternative chemical products for managing disease. The panel discussion closed after researchers heard feedback from growers concerning future studies and how researchers can best communicate their work.
Many growers attending the event came with a specific topic they wanted to learn more about or hear the on-farm research and discussion panel.
“I mostly came for the on-farm research and panel discussions because it’s interesting to hear what is going on,” local grower, Rob Ford said.
NDBGA vice president Dan Fitts commented that the number of attendees was higher than previous years. Paul Pieper, NDBGA board member, said the turn-out was very good after holding Bean Day virtual in 2021.
Pieper explained that NDBGA holds the event to bring producers, vendors and researchers together to discuss hot topics that relate to dry beans in the valley.
“The number one Great Northern producer in the world is right here, Scotts Bluff county,” Pieper explained. “… Beans are important to this area so we bring together producers annually for topics like water, new seed varieties, pesticides, harvest and new herbicides are some of the issues.”
For further information or questions go to: www.beangrower.com; or extension.unl.edu/statewide/panhandle/
