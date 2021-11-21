Area FFA Students competed in District leadership contest

District 12 FFA Chapters competed at Chadron State College on Nov. 17 in Leadership Development Events (LDEs). These contest’s are focused on developing leadership skills. Students finishing in the top two places will represent District 12 at the 94th Nebraska State FFA Convention held April 6-8 2022.

Awards were given in the following LDE categories:

Parlimentary Procedure first place Scottsbluff High School (Piper Ryschon, Kiara Gannon, Jade Painter, Graham Kovarik, Emzie Coop, and Autumn Amelio), second place Garden County High School (Jena Spady, Emily Levick, Kamry Kramer, Trey Kirch, Kyle Rote, and Nick Alworth).

Agricultural Demonstration team first place Alliance High School (Jayda Meyring, Delaney Childers, and Braelyn Shrewsbury) and second place Hemingford High School (Hunter Wyland and Jett Eggers).

Creed Speaking first place Seth Meyring of Alliance and second place Jace Lien of Chadron.

Natural Resource Speaking first place Laura Albro of Bayard and Marissa Konruff of Crawford.

Cooperative Speaking first place November Diers of Chadron and second place Skylar Edmund of Sioux County.

Extemporaneous Speaking first place Colter Meeks of Hay Springs.