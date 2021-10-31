Area harvest progresses

Nebraska crop progress reports corn harvested was 60% for the week ending Oct. 24, 13% behind last year but ahead 47% for the five-year average according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 18% fair, 44% good and 27% excellent according to the report.

Chauncey Walker was in the combine Thursday afternoon, “Corn harvest started out slow for us because the corn has been testing wet but yields have been really good, so far better than last year,” Chauncy said.

The USDA Wyoming field office reports corn harvested was 23%, 51% behind the previous year and behind 13% for the five-year average, according to the USDA report.

Colorado corn harvested was 58%, 10% behind last year but ahead 11% for the five-year average, according to the USDA report from the Colorado field office.

