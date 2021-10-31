Area harvest progresses

Nebraska crop progress reports corn harvested was 60% for the week ending Oct. 24, 13% behind last year but ahead 47% for the five-year average according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn condition rated 4% very poor, 7% poor, 18% fair, 44% good and 27% excellent according to the report.
Chauncey Walker was in the combine Thursday afternoon, “Corn harvest started out slow for us because the corn has been testing wet but yields have been really good, so far better than last year,” Chauncy said.
The USDA Wyoming field office reports corn harvested was 23%, 51% behind the previous year and behind 13% for the five-year average, according to the USDA report.
Colorado corn harvested was 58%, 10% behind last year but ahead 11% for the five-year average, according to the USDA report from the Colorado field office.
According to Rodney Perry, CEO of the Western Sugar Cooperative, the final payment for the 2021 crop will be paid on Oct. 29 and on average across the Cooperative will be $4.90/ton. After the final payment, the total payment for the 2020 crop on average across the Cooperative equaled $1,422/acre, reported Rodney Perry.
“In Nebraska as of the morning of October 29, the harvest is 92% complete and testing at 17.72% sugar with 1.21% loss to molassas,” Jerry Darnell said.
The USDA Wyoming field office reports sugarbeets harvested was 71%, 18% behind the previous and behind 3% for the five-year average, according to the USDA report.
Colorado sugarbeets harvested was 88%, 5% ahead of last year and 32% ahead of the five-year average, according to the USDA report from the Colorado field office.