Banner County farmers 'pull bootstraps up' after wheat harvest

A discouraging wheat harvest has been nearly wrapped up across Nebraska at 92% complete, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending July 31.

“With the year we had, like everybody else, this crop wasn’t anything fantastic,” Ryan May, a Banner County wheat farmer, said. “We had a lot of variables that were going into play this year. With the freeze and the bacteria that was going around, and then, add the drought on top of that. I am just thankful that we could at least harvest something.”

He said there were some findings of a disease in the Banner County wheat fields, further contributing to the struggling crop.

“We heard, after the fact, that there was a bacteria or disease that was going around that affected the yield as well, nobody knew about it,” Ryan said.

The farm cut down yielded less than half of what is typical and weights were unpredictable across the May farm.

“Our yields were low, they were probably 75% less than what we’re used to,” Ryan Said. “The weights were all over the board. We had some that was normal and some that was pretty light. It didn’t really follow suit to figure out why that was. Basically, we had some ground we thought was better and some that wasn’t.”

Tom May, owner of May Farms, primarily a wheat fallow farmer in western Banner County, found the harvest came to a close in about half the time it would usually take, finishing in eight days instead of two weeks, because there was half a crop to cut down.

“It wasn’t good. Between the freeze and the drought, it was half a crop for us,” he said. “But we had better wheat than some.”

Tom Mays planted four wheat varieties and sold some loads on contract before storing the remainder on the farm.

“We had four different varieties but that just didn’t seem to have too much of an impact on our yield,” he said. “I possibly saw a couple of varieties that fared a little better than the rest, but maybe it was the soil type also. So you can’t really say for sure, in this year if that made a difference.”

Tom operates the farm with his son, Ryan, and daughter, Randa, helps out by operating one of the combines during the harvest. Tom said if it wasn’t for Ryan returning to the family farm, he would be in a position to have to downsize.

“He’s great and we got a good working relationship and I probably would have been downsizing if Ryan wouldn’t have come back to the farm,” he said. “He’s just a great kid and we need more young farmers like him, for sure. But times are pretty tough and, hopefully, we can continue on and keep the family farm running.”

Ryan returned to farming in 2017 after venturing to Casper College, earning an associate degrees in agri-business and geographic information systems (GIS). From there, he continued on to the University of Nebraska-Kearney to complete a bachelor’s degree in geography with an emphasis on GIS.

“I’ve been farming my own operation since 2017, while helping dad maintain his operation,” Ryan said. “But I’ve been a farm kid my whole life.”

He returned to farming after college and the May Farm because carrying on the tradition meant a great deal to him.

“It’s right there and the family farm is a part of me. It’s hard to explain… growing up in farming and just being around that atmosphere just means a lot to me,” Ryan said. “I went to college but it was the farm, I just couldn’t get away and it kept calling. The livelihood of it made me come back and wanting to carry on that tradition for our family.”

While Tom remains true to growing wheat, Ryan usually operates with a three-crop rotation. He switched that up this year because of conditions.

“On my own ground, I have been doing a three-crop rotation between wheat and corn, but the way the drought was going, I decided not to grow any corn,” he said. “With the input costs on corn, I knew I was for sure going to lose money this year so I took a different approach with millet. I feel like I’m going to come out better for it this year.”

A rotation crop may boost Ryan a bit past the aftermath of this wheat harvest, inflated prices continue to plague farmers.

“Knowing your boundaries, slow down and really analyze how everything is going to work out versus just doing what you are used to,” Ryan said. “So basically, you can’t stray away from where you are and what you do, but you have to find the little areas that you can pull your bootstraps up and really analyze it. Somehow, figure out a way to reduce the cost while staying true to what you do, basically keeping your head above water.”

The proprietors of the May Farm will continue with grit and determination to continue farming wheat into the next year, gambling with less fertilizer and unpredictable wheat harvest.

“You can’t base one year off of what you do so you just keep doing what you’re doing,” Tom said. “Farmers totally depend upon Mother Nature. With the fertilizer prices higher and chemical prices higher, it’s pretty tough right now.”