Bayard students earn bid to national land contest

The North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD) was a host to the 2022 State Land Judging Contest on Oct. 19.

Kyle Ann Hopkins with the NPNRD said the location for the state contest rotates every year between the seven regional locations. The contest is in partnership with the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

High school students from across Nebraska met at the NPNRD office Wednesday morning to learn the undisclosed location of the contest — land off Schleicher Road south of the Wildcat Hills. Students attending the contest earned the opportunity to compete by qualifying through one of the seven regional competitions held this fall.

The teams and individual competitors spent two hours rotating between four land sites, each with a dug-out hole and pile of soil within a designated area, to test their skills. Land judging contests are designed to challenge students to assess land conditions, its physical nature and soil capability.

Soil properties such as slope, depth and color can be seen, felt or measured to indicate soil characteristics. Information gathered by the student along with provided condition information was used to evaluate capability for crop production and management practices for proper land stewardship of each site.

The roughly 30 teams consisting of four students and additional individuals were eager to earn a coveted spot to move on in the national competition. Panhandle school teams that qualified from the western regional event where Bayard, Banner County and Leyton.

Results were announced by the NPNRD’s Scott Schaneman in reverse order. Nearing the end of the awards, Bayard was called out. The Bayard team earned a fourth place, white ribbon and the opportunity to compete at the national event in Oklahoma City in May 2023.

Placing ahead of Bayard in order where: Norfolk, Hampton, Southwest and Lewiston in fifth place.

During a crowd of congratulations, Justin Rafferty, Bayard High School ag teacher and FFA adviser, could be heard saying “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

Rafferty’s team was huddled together but not registering their monumental win. It was after he explained the placing, the significance and dangled the eventual plane flight to Oklahoma City, that the team began to let the win sink in.

The Bayard team elected the senior member as their spokesperson once the excitement began to settle.

“We got in the van today and where like, there is no way, so we are very pleasantly surprised,” Cambree Schmaltz said.

Recently, teams from the Bayard school dominated the team and individual results from the western region contest. Rafferty said his students have worked hard in and out of the classroom.

“The biggest thing is to get (the students) out in the field and show them what the contest actually looks like, the hands-on experience,” he said.

Rafferty has been coaching as an FFA advisor and teaching for 25 years and this will be his third trip to a national land judging contest. He said the keys for preparing his students are field experience and hours in class learning land judging parameters.

“The biggest thing there is, is some memorization when you have to know what appropriate land treatments to use on what type of land you have,” Rafferty said. “There are some things that they have to learn — depths of the soil, be able to shoot the slope of the land, know other textures and different things out there, a lot of hands-on.”

Within the Bayard High School curriculum, sophomore agricultural students have a learning unit covering land stewardship. Students spend classroom time learning the topic as well as spend time in the land near the school and field trips.

“We basically spend a lot of time in class going over things but we’ve taken several trips just out behind the school to find some different slope areas,” Rafferty said. “I also try to get a farmer to dig a couple of pits. We’ll go out to those in two class periods and do actual site evaluation. It’s cool really, we’ll have a good time.”

From rebounding off of an exceptional regional land contest, west region teams could continue to focus on western Nebraska land conditions. Rafferty admitted his Bayard team may have had the home-field advantage but the students continued to prepare for the state contest.

“Since the (regional contest) was in the west, there is nothing these students needed to learn. My students didn’t have to re-learn, they just needed to continue to work hard,” Rafferty said.

Schmaltz said she worked on perfecting a scorecard and texturing before the contest.

“I just went over our scorecard, making sure I knew all my stuff for it, make sure my numbers were right and I did extra texturing. We have some buckets in the classroom with textures from different places so I worked with that,” she said. “It’s been kind of crazy though because we had a long (school) break.”

Though the Bayard sophomores compete in land contests as part of a class curriculum, Schmaltz said she does it because she enjoys competitions.

“Every sophomore does it at the district contest but I go to every competition that I can. I just like to try everything,” she said.

The team all agreed they would have reacted to the win differently had they known the top five teams qualified for the national contest.

“We probably would have reacted differently but we are really excited about this,” Schmaltz said.

Bayard team members where: Nolan Dueker, Taylor Petersen, Riley Hopkins and Schmaltz. Kierra Miller, Bayard student, competed in the individual contest and earned a red ribbon.

The Bayard group was going to celebrate with ice cream and a walk through Menards before traveling back to the school.