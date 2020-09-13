Bean harvest begins with average yields

Dry edible bean harvest is underway across the state of Nebraska, with areas reporting average yields, the results of hot August temperatures.
As of Sept. 8 the USDA reports 25% of Nebraska grown dry edible beans to be harvested, with the majority of the crop in good condition. Western Nebraska’s dry edible bean crop is reported to be consistent with state wide condition data.
“Yields are a little less than usual, maybe 10% to 15% than last year for example, and a lot of that is due to the really hot growing season we had,” Cropping systems extension educator John Thomas said, “August was a really hot month; we had temperatures over 90 for most of the days in August.”
Thomas said, he speculates dry bean harvest in areas in Scotts Bluff County to be 10% completed, and areas located in Box Butte County to be 15% complete.
Cold and wet conditions has slowed some harvesting down, Thomas said, but going forward into the next few weeks higher temperatures should allow areas to dry out and allow a quick harvest.
“I think part of the reason our yields are dragging a little bit is because of that heat,” Thomas said, “You are kind of at the mercy of the weather, and if it happens to be really hot, even if you planted your beans early you could have temperatures just as hot later in July.”
Of dry edible beans to be harvested in surrounding areas, Thomas said, growers have indicated a yield slightly below last year’s numbers.
“There are some pockets with higher yields and there are pockets of lower yields,” Thomas said, “The majority of yields are at 35 to 40 bushel per acre.”
Thomas said, the 2019 growing season resulted in an average yield of 45 to 50 bushel per acre and he speculates this year’s numbers to fall 10% below 2019 numbers.
