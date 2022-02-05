Beef feedlot roundtables set for Bridgeport, North Platte, West Point

LINCOLN — Beef feedlot managers, owners, employees and allied industries will learn new information related to feedlot price reporting, health, labor and sustainability at Nebraska Extension’s 2022 Beef Feedlot Roundtables Feb. 22-24 in Bridgeport, North Platte and West Point.

University representatives will speak on new price reporting and risk production strategies, and economic impact of feedlots and the beef industry in Nebraska. As traditional, a portion of the event will be focused on feedlot cattle health with presentations by university and industry professionals on the impact of delayed vaccination on feedyard health and developing a health program based on research data.

Employee management and concerns are always important, but especially in recent times. The new feedyard labor survey was recently completed, and new employee focused programs will be highlighted including employee training modules and ways to sustain your operations.