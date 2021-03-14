Beef feedlot specialist arrives in Scottsbluff from Argentina

As a potential return to normal life appears on the horizon, Loza is able to look forward to what’s next for his program. He plans to stress the Extension side in coming months. That will mean moving from virtual programming, as has been the norm for months, toward more face-to-face encounters, slowly and safely.

Loza is proposing to establish an advisory group of local feedlot owners and begin meeting. And by this fall, he hopes to have a feedlot field day at the Panhandle Research Feedlot. The feedlot and related facilities have undergone several improvement projects over the past decade or so, and Loza said it’s important to invite the public to the research facility to let them see how the money was spent. Ideally, field days would become a regular event once or twice a year.

On research side, Loza also hopes to establish an ongoing research program to explore how to replace parts of feedlot cows’ diets that might be lost due to disruptions like the pandemic.