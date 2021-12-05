Beef Quality Assurance certification offered in December across Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance Certification across the state from Dec. 13-15.

Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA), will be presenting the latest on the Nebraska BQA program and certifying producers in BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT).

These will be the last in-person BQA and BQAT certification trainings until the spring of 2022. Nebraska BQA will resume in-person BQA and BQAT certifications meetings in March and April 2022.

The BQA program educates beef producers on animal health best-management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. Beef cattle producers who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.

All producers are invited to attend. BQA certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA training occurred prior to 2018, your BQA certification could be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend to keep their BQA certification current. The BQA certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations who bring at least five employees.