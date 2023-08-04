The Scotts Bluff County Fair rounded out a week of livestock showing and judging with the presentation of various classes of beef animals on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s competition was focused on market beef, which 4-H educator Nathan Rice described as animals who are ready to be sold for food purposes as opposed to the stocker feeders that were featured on Friday.

“These are animals that are raised up for food. All of these are supposed to be finished, fat and ready to go to a packing facility where we harvest meat,” Rice said. “(Friday) is more focused on breeding stock, so we’ll have some stocker feeders, which are basically calves. These are future market animals that kids will be using. There are also breeding heifers, which will be used to breed more livestock in the future.”

Thirteen-year-old Camille Shimic participated in Thursday’s Market Beef Show alongside the steer she’s been raising since last fall. It was her fifth year showing animals and fourth working with cattle, having started when she was 8 years old by showing pigs.

“My parents did it when they were younger, and we just fell in love with it,” she said. “It’s something that we enjoy doing. It’s something to keep us going. Once you win, it feels so good and you want to keep doing it again and again.”

Shimic said that market beef judges take a hard look at the steer’s build in addition to the quality of its handling.

“For market, they’re looking for muscle, balance, finish, volume, structure and everything,” she said.

Those desirable qualities don’t just appear on their own though, they’re the product of hard work and countless hours put in by handlers like Shimic over the entire year leading up to the fair.

“It takes time, but it also takes effort,” she said. “You have to have a lot of effort and willingness to do things.”

Rice explained that the kids not only have to feed their steers, but wash and blow dry them twice a day in addition to developing their handling skills.

“And then there’s exercising or walking. You can control a 150-pound sheep, but you cannot control a 1,500 pound steer unless you work with it,” he said. “So, there are hours of work that go into every beef animal that shows up here today.”

So how does a young person go about leading an animal up to 10 times their size? Shimic said that the process begins when the steer is small, around 800 pounds that is.

“You have to work with them when they’re babies, then they’re not so bad when they’re older,” she said. “You have to know that you can’t do this or they’ll freak out. You have to know them and what they do and don’t like.”

Just like people, every livestock animal is different from the next. Shimic said that handlers have to get to know the creatures in their care and develop a relationship over the course of their time together that includes learning their habits and preferences.

“It changes every time. Some steers don’t like their head being messed with or their feet or tail. It depends on the (animal),” she said. “All animals can tell when you’re nervous, so then they’ll start to get antsy. You have to work with them. We get cattle in October, then we work them until now and then we start again. It’s a year-round thing.”

Though only some handlers get to walk away with ribbons at the end of the fair, Rice said that the rewards for participation in livestock showing and other activities encouraged by 4-H go beyond winning prizes.

One of the most important of these is the friendships made along the way.

“They’ve been competing against each other all year, and this is a full week event where they can be together, have fun with one another and, at the same time, show off all the hard work that goes into their projects,” he said.

Shimic agreed that it’s really the people and the constant activity and excitement that make the experience of raising and showing livestock worthwhile.

“I enjoy all the friends I make, and I like just doing things in the summer. I don’t like being lazy, I like going outside.”

Rice said that as a former 4-H’er and educator of five years, the program has a unique impact on its participants that serves them well throughout their life by teaching them the value of hard work, the ups and downs of competition, and the value of teamwork.

“I was always told that (employers) love 4-H’ers. You learn that every single day, you have responsibilities,” he said. “You also learn how to lose and how to win, which is a great life skill. You can triumph in the high points and know how to act when it doesn’t go your way. You also grow dependence on others and learn how to work as a team.”

As the 2023 Scotts Bluff County Fair draws to a close, Shimic and her friends will soon set their sights on next year’s contest. It may take hard work to raise livestock, but these young folks are more than willing to put in the time all year long.

