Beekeepers geared up to share beekeeping basics Saturday

Aspiring beekeepers donned their bee suits for the first open apiary field day on Saturday, June 4, outside the North Platte Natural Resources District office. The event was open to all levels of people interested in beekeeping to provide knowledge sharing and hands on opportunities.

“There are a lot of beekeepers or people who are interested in starting to have bees and it is a very complex system,” Chrissy Land, a certified journeyman beekeeper and member of the Western Nebraska beekeepers, said. “It’s so much easier to just see it firsthand and be able to ask questions in the moment that you see something. If you ask 10 beekeepers the same question you will get 10 different answers. There’s very many ways to manage hives of honeybees.”

Land and fellow group member Jay Zitterkopf have both achieved the journeyman status, one tier below master beekeeper through a partnership with Great Plains Master Beekeeping (GPMB), an organization of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln bee lab.

“The Great Plains Master Beekeeping program is basically creating opportunities to learn and allowing groups of beekeepers across the state the foundation for connecting with each other,” Land said.

The program is open to anyone and provides training in the open apiary format and online including the four-tier certification process. GPMB’s mission is to increase the amount of educated beekeepers, and provide education and networking resources.

“Jay and I are not commercial beekeepers. We haven’t been keeping bees for 20 years. We’re learning right alongside everybody else,” Land said. “We became journeyman beekeepers to show that we have a foundation of knowledge to be able to lead a conversation with what we’ve learned. We don’t have the years of experience to be qualified as a master beekeeper yet.”

She began keeping bees in 2019 and was at a 2019 Nebraska Panhandle Extension beekeeping workshop when she, Zitterkopf and other keepers formed the western Nebraska organization.

“I realized that when I started going into beekeeping, there were not a lot of mentors that were readily available,” Land said. “I had to hunt down beekeepers in the area.”

Land, Zitterkopf and other members of Western Nebraska Beekeepers went through three colonies or groups of bees living in a hive during the open apiary field day. An apiary is a space with two or more hives. Hives are typically inspected at least once a month, more often depending on the season, to look for signs of a healthy colony.

“Basically, we’re going to pick someone’s apiary and look through their hive, do a hive inspection,” Land said. “We’re constantly managing how much space you give a colony and always adjusting how many boxes are on the hive. And understanding the hierarchy, the caste system within a hive, and knowing what to look for. Are the signs telling you the hive is healthy? Or ,if the hive is declining, it might need some extra attention.”

Steve Sinks was among those attending the field day to learn and have the hands-on opportunity before he filled his own hives with bees. He said he is becoming a rookie beekeeper, “mainly because I like to consume honey and my family does to."

The group will be holding open apiary field days on July 24, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, which are open to people with any level of beekeeping experience. To find out more information, search Western Nebraska Beekeepers on Facebook or contact Chrissy Land at 308-641-8460.

“There’s just a lot of things that you have to be aware of to be a good beekeeper,” Land said. “Bees are our livestock and we don’t want to be bee havers (someone who has bees but can’t work with them), we want to be beekeepers.”

To learn more about Great Plains Master Beekeeping (GPMB) or to become a member, visit gpmb.unl.edu/.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture.

