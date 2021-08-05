Bees buzzin' along the path

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kathy Worley, director of KAB, artist, and local window muralist volunteered to partner with Carnegie in painting the murals.

Worley proposed to alter the design for the additional two murals by keeping the bee as a central theme and alternating the accent imagery. It was decided one mural would have the honeycombs, another flowers and the last one leaves. Before the mural could happen days of prep work took place drawing out and cutting over 72 stencils to be laid out as a guide for the murals. The three murals took 31 hours to complete.

In addition to the Carnegie and KAB team, there was wonderful assistance from community volunteers Maslin Breen and Earl Jones. Sam Mullens with the city street department helped in setting up barricades and keeping the muralists safe while working.