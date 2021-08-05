Bees buzzin' along the path

If you’ve driven the streets of Alliance recently you may have noticed some fun art work on the crosswalks at 14th and Sweetwater, 12th and Sweetwater and 10th and Sweetwater.
“The idea of having a creative crosswalk started with the Activate Alliance committee,” Panhandle Public Health District Heath Educator Janelle Visser said. “This committee is comprised of school, community residents, hospital, city, law enforcement, public transit, senior services, community center, and public health. The committee was initiated through a community planning forum in May 2019. They meet regularly with the goal of making Alliance a safer place to walk, bike, and roll and are funded in part through the Box Butte Health Foundation.”
The Alliance City Council approved Activate Alliances’ proposal to create the crosswalk art. The Carnegie Arts Center’s staff Director Kyren Gibson and assistants Sydnie Waldron and McKenna Ruffing worked alongside Keep Alliance Beautiful Director Kathy Worley to create three crosswalk murals over four days.
The two non-profit directors were contacted by Activate Alliance who had proposed the idea for the crosswalk murals and asked for design proposals from individuals and organizations. Kyren Gibson submitted an image for a crosswalk with a bee and honeycomb pattern. The design was approved, and the design was extended to three crosswalk murals.
Kathy Worley, director of KAB, artist, and local window muralist volunteered to partner with Carnegie in painting the murals.
Worley proposed to alter the design for the additional two murals by keeping the bee as a central theme and alternating the accent imagery. It was decided one mural would have the honeycombs, another flowers and the last one leaves. Before the mural could happen days of prep work took place drawing out and cutting over 72 stencils to be laid out as a guide for the murals. The three murals took 31 hours to complete.
In addition to the Carnegie and KAB team, there was wonderful assistance from community volunteers Maslin Breen and Earl Jones. Sam Mullens with the city street department helped in setting up barricades and keeping the muralists safe while working.
“There was incredible feedback from the community on social media and from pedestrians and motorists alike,” said Gibson. “It was incredible experience to get to partner with other local organizations to complete something beautiful for Alliance. I love the folks of this town care so much that they are willing to donate their time, supplies, funding, and even snacks to help create something that benefits everyone. Obviously as the director of the Carnegie Arts Center, I believe art is essential, but it was great to see that so many individuals and other organizations feel that art is an essential tool for bettering our community.”