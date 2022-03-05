Bill Riggs, a longtime volunteer with Dawes Co. 4-H, says, ‘It’s in my blood’

Whether it was leading leather crafting workshops, judging county fairs and helping with horse shows, for the past 47 years, you could find Bill Riggs volunteering in some capacity with Dawes County 4-H. That passion and commitment is what landed him the 2022 Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards Outstanding Volunteer Award.

“What went through my mind? ‘I cannot believe it,’” he said of when he found out about the award. “I’m still pinching myself to think that’s correct. It was a great honor, I can tell you that. I could tell you, I’m sure others are deserving, but it was a super honor.”

Riggs couldn’t believe he had been presented an award for something that has just been a part of who he is for his entire life. He grew up doing 4-H in Dawes County, living just outside Crawford. There’s only two years of his life that he didn’t spend in the area.

Following his career in 4-H, Riggs wasted no time in getting involved as a volunteer. He started out being a club leader and quickly became the resident expert volunteer for leather craftsmanship and horsemanship.

“Bill has been a key volunteer with Fort Robinson Horse Camp, taught leather craft a number of times, helped at horse shows, judged at county fairs and even made unique leather related prizes,” Dawes County 4-H Extension Assistant Tessa Reece said.

For a time, the leather crafting that came out of Riggs’ teaching and promotion in Dawes County was some of the best leather crafting at the Nebraska State Fair. Still, Riggs didn’t limit himself to just leatherwork.

“I have taught leather crafting, taught horsemanship, and some of the other — well, basically about wherever I was needed,” he said. “I’ve been a judge at times for various things.”

Riggs’ favorite part about volunteering, though, has to be watching the children grow throughout the program, he said.

“I like to watch how the children grow — I’ll put it that way — physically, emotionally and the whole works,” he said. “…I feel it does them good physically, as well as mentally.”

For Riggs, it’s about doing everything he can to help develop the future leaders of America.

“Our kids are our future, so I guess that’s what I put it at,” he said, “and anything that we can teach them is helping us to help them become our leaders in the future.”

In his eyes, being involved in 4-H as a youth is one of the best ways to develop leadership, socialization and teamwork — “the whole nine yards” — all of which are important qualities in future leaders.

“We need those leaders, and that’s kind of the way I have established it,” Riggs said. “And, leadership comes in many forms.”

Riggs’ dedication to developing those future leaders could be considered a leadership form in and of itself. Having spent nearly half a century volunteering in the 4-H program, he’s worked with the children and grandchildren of some of his first 4-H’ers, and his legacy of 4-H leadership and volunteerism will continue.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of the 4-H program. They give it life and have unwavering dedication to the entire program,” Reece said. “Bill Riggs is one of those volunteers that you treasure forever; one of the volunteers you wish never aged so he could volunteer forever. Bill Riggs has been a vital part of 4-H in the Northern Panhandle.”

While Riggs will have to start slowing down the amount of volunteering he does per doctor’s orders, he still takes the time to help anyone who comes his way with questions or just in need of a little inspiration.

“Bill never fails to make anyone smile with either his jokes, teasing on you, or by showing how much cares,” Reece said. “He always goes out of his way to make sure people are doing good.”

As Riggs says, “It’s just in my blood.”

