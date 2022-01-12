Bit and Spur 4-H Horse Club plans 1st meeting

SCOTTSBLUFF — Do you like horses? Would you like to know more about them? If so, join the Bit and Spur 4-H Horse team.

Learn about the proper nutrition horses require, safety for horse and owner, horsemanship skills such as changing leads and the proper seat, using the Quarter System when showing at halter, becoming successful at horsemanship competition, as well as speed events, become active in community service projects, develop skills in public speaking, and having fun on horseback.

The Bit and Spur 4-H horse club will hold their first meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Saddle Club on west Overland.

Bit and Spur 4-H horse club has been serving the youth of the Scotts Bluff area for over fifty years. 4-H is open to youth ages 8 (as of Jan. 1) through 18.

For further information contact Juanita Baker at 783-1957 or raccoon@scottsbluff.net