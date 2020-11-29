BRAD STAMAN: One day without agriculture

They are the backbone of this great country, the fuel that drives us forward. Over the years, our agricultural producers have feed this great nation and been the breadbasket for the world.

As a result of their hard work, Americans spend less of our income on food than any other country. According to the USDA, 6.5% of our household income went toward food. Germans saw 10.6% of their income go toward food, while people living in Mexico saw 23.3% and those in Nigeria watched 56.% their income go toward putting food on their table.

Overall, we Americans spent more, an average of $151 a week, according to Gallup, but we are a richer nation, thanks in large part to our agricultural producers than other countries.

Our ability to spend a smaller percent of our income on food opens the economic door for us to spend elsewhere. With the money we didn’t spend on food, we can buy new clothes, computers and other items that help drive our overall economy.

The old saying, “If the farmers (ranchers) are smiling everybody is smiling,” is so true. The health and financial success of our farmers are a key element to our local economy.