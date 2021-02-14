Bradley D. Lubben, Extension Policy Specialist, UNL

Crop insurance does provide yield or revenue protection on planted acres based on a producer’s actual production history, which can approximate expected yields under the trend-adjusted yield option. As a result, the RP policy effectively provides price protection similar to a put option at a percentage of the base price depending on a producer’s coverage election, assuming trend yield.

SCO and ECO offer county-based add-on coverage to a producer’s underlying crop insurance and look like attractive methods to ratchet up price protection similar to higher strike price put options, again discounting the yield protection component in the policies.

Decide carefully

Producers should analyze their farm program and crop insurance choices carefully. By coupling a sound crop insurance decision to either ARC or PLC and then considering the value of SCO and ECO as an add-on, producers could bump up their effective price protection over what farm programs and underlying crop insurance could do alone.