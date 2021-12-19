Broadwater rancher produces specialized beef cuts

Born and raised with a ranch and feedlot background in Broadwater, Jaslyn Livingston has always enjoyed working with cattle. After graduating high school she initially intended to study veterinary science at University Nebraska Lincoln (UNL).

Plans changed when Livingston had an opportunity to observe a veterinarian working to repair a major injury on her horse and she was unable to handle the scene well. Realizing she wanted to change her path, Livingston enrolled in Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska for two years followed by completing an on-line bachelor’s degree through UNL.

“I was calving and doing the ranch work and doing homework at night, but I got my bachelor’s degree and have been here ever since,” Livingston said.

Livingston particularly enjoyed the genetics course she took and was inspired to bring that knowledge back to the family ranch. She began focusing the ranch’s breeding program with a specific goal in mind, achieving the marbling effect that gives consumers the best meat experience while maintaining growth on the cattle to manage their marketing time.