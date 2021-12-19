Broadwater rancher produces specialized beef cuts

Born and raised with a ranch and feedlot background in Broadwater, Jaslyn Livingston has always enjoyed working with cattle. After graduating high school she initially intended to study veterinary science at University Nebraska Lincoln (UNL).
Plans changed when Livingston had an opportunity to observe a veterinarian working to repair a major injury on her horse and she was unable to handle the scene well. Realizing she wanted to change her path, Livingston enrolled in Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Nebraska for two years followed by completing an on-line bachelor’s degree through UNL.
“I was calving and doing the ranch work and doing homework at night, but I got my bachelor’s degree and have been here ever since,” Livingston said.
Livingston particularly enjoyed the genetics course she took and was inspired to bring that knowledge back to the family ranch. She began focusing the ranch’s breeding program with a specific goal in mind, achieving the marbling effect that gives consumers the best meat experience while maintaining growth on the cattle to manage their marketing time.
During her time in Curtis, Livingston was able to complete an artificial insemination (AI) course. She explains that was when she started to amp up her cow herd by purchasing 80 heifers to AI, half would be retained for her future herd base and half would be finished in the family feedlot. Her working strategy is to maintain an all black, cross bred cow herd that essentially all carry similar genetic traits and then terminally AI that cow group to Charolais-Angus composite bulls, Wagyu or Angus bulls. The purpose of terminal crossbreeding programs where all calves are finished for slaughter is to take advantage of specific breed traits, AIing to bulls that excel in growth and carcass traits for example. The goal is to maintain the integrity of the established cow herd while using those genetics to produce processed beef that will consistently meet Livingston’s standards. This strategy involves time developing a cow herd with strong maternal genetics that will compliment bull genetics to produce top quality feedlot cattle.
Her drive to achieve well-marbled beef cuts led her to the Wagyu breed in search of the ideal crossbred market animal. While there are many cattle breeds out there that produce excellent quality beef, Livingston was drawn to the Wagyu cattle breed, a Japanese beef breed simply because of all the attention it was getting.
“Wagyu was getting hype on flavor and then Cattlemen’s Ball 2014 had a taster of Wagyu products. It was at that point I thought it was getting all this hype so it must be something consumers wanted,” Livingston said.
Livingston eventually began working Wagyu genetics into the herd three years ago by AIing a portion of her composite herd to Wagyu bulls. Some of those half-blood Wagyu heifers were kept in the herd to possibly explore quarter-blood Wagyu traits, but the remainder of the cross-bred offspring were fed out in the Livingston family feedyard. The Wagyu feeder calves are fed out under the same Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) and nutritional standards the Livingston’s have for all of their feedlot cattle. Held to the same standards as all other cross-bred feeder calves, Livingston has noticed that Wagyu crossed calves take several more months to reach finishing condition but have a phenomenal amount of marbling throughout all the cuts of meat.
“The (Wagyu cross calves) are kind of crazy and if you looked at them, they would not be the type to take to your county fair. But the dressing percentage was phenomenal compared to the rest of the contemporary group. They were all out of the same calf crop, their moms were sisters and the only difference was the dads. (Wagyu cross calves) were consistent and better,” Mark Livingston, Joslyn’s dad commented.
Once finished the Wagyu beef are sent to a USDA certified packing plant in Pierce, Colorado, where the meat is dry aged for 14 days for an additional processing cost to the Livingstons. Dry aging is a process in which the butchered beef is stored in a temperature controlled environment before it is trimmed and cut. The aging process is well known for producing beef cuts that are more flavorful with exceptional tenderness.
From this point, the meat cuts are ready for individual sale out of the industrial cooler on the Livingston ranch or from contacts through Aubri Squires, Joslyn’s wife. Squires is a travel nurse usually working in the Denver area spending her time off work on the Broadwater ranch. Colorado has proven to be a niche for the Livingston Wagyu cross beef product that is genetically planned, family raised throughout the finishing period, processed and dry aged.
“The key right now is finding people and changing the perception of consumers right now. Small farms like this that are raising this meat for people are right here,” Squires said.
Livingston is offering a local beef product that is genetically planned, family raised from birth throughout the finishing period on BQA certified facilities, processed and dry aged, for sale in the Panhandle.
Squires and Livingston are filling their days with nursing work and ranching together but the pair enjoy cooking and entertaining friends.
Though the couple prefer a dry rub and searing their Wagyu percentage cuts, a coveted roast recipe shared by them that they enjoy serving friends is Mississippi Pot Roast:
-1 packet ranch seasoning
-1 packet au jus seasoning
-1 can pepperoncinis
-1 Livingston’s chuck roast
-1 stick butter
Mix all in crock pot and cook on low for 8 hours
Contact Jaslyn and Aubri: bonafidebeef@outlook.com
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.