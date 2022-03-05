Brooke Heine hops to it

Brooke Heine has been a rabbit owner for most of her life. “I just loved rabbits because they were super cute and adorable,” she said. Across the whole of her childhood, she owned at least half a dozen different rabbit breeds.

Now, she owns dozens of them as she heads a chapter of rabbit breeders who show off the best bunnies the Panhandle has to offer.

In 2019, Heine conversed with other local breeders and founded the Monument Bunny Breeders Association (MBBA) to bring rabbit-showing competitions to the Panhandle. She was also elected its president.

She spread the love for rabbits to her family, as well. When looking for good pets for her children when they were younger, Heine thought of rabbits. She bought them a few, and their colony has grown and grown. The children name them, train them and take care of them as they would any other type of pet.

Heine and her husband made several of their hutches from their own scrap wood, which she said is better material than some commercially-built cages. They collect the rabbit pellets which fall from the bottom of the cages to use as fertilizer.

Though the Heine family keeps dozens of show rabbits, they also own dogs, cats and chickens, the latter of which they raise for their eggs. Heine’s daughter chose to raise Nigerian dwarf goats as well, “mainly,” she said, “because they’re so cute.”

Her children also show rabbits during 4-H competitions. “It’s been a really great education piece because with the market process in 4-H the kids have to take quality assurance training which essentially states they’ve gone through an educational piece to take care of their animals,” she said.

There are around 50 different breeds of domestic rabbit, many of which have distinct body types and are of vastly different sizes. Genetic analysis can be fun and challenging, Heine said, especially with so many varieties. The mission of the national American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA), which the MBBA belongs to, is to better the breed standard.

Since the different breeding groups are grouped together during competitions, those are often the people you get to know the best. “I would say my Polish (breeding) people are absolutely amazing. I love seeing them when I go to shows,” Heine said.

Rabbits need to be trained to stay still and be handled, but they all have different personalities and behaviors. Those, in addition to their breeds, determine how good they’ll be as show animals.

“It’s not just about showing and winning,” Heine said. “The ARBA community really is just that: a community … it (the showing) is such a great day to be able to catch up with people you haven’t seen for a couple of years.”

The MBBA first scheduled a rabbit show in April 2020, though the coronavirus pandemic forced them to reschedule. They delayed it until the fall, but a different virus ruined those plans. Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is a highly contagious illness with a death rate of nearly 100%. Its spread throughout the region that fall made it impossible to host any rabbit shows lest the animals get infected.

The breeders then postponed for a spring show, but ARBA rules said no rabbit hemorrhagic disease cases could be detected within 250 miles for 60 days before an event. With a week to go, one was detected, so they had to delay their event yet again.

There was a real fear of the virus spreading to wild populations. A vaccine was eventually developed, but it cost around $50 per rabbit.

“People that are in for shows, into the commercialized side of things, they’re not vaccinating just one pet bunny. Depending on what aspect of the rabbit business they’re in, they could be vaccinating hundreds of rabbits,” Heine said. Last year, a lab in South Dakota developed a trial vaccine less than one-fifth of the cost.

The Monument breeders discussed a fall 2021 show, but many of them were burned out by the constant delays. Finding judges was difficult, too; they often need to be scheduled years in advance.

Finally, the group decided on a January 2022 event. They got the judges they wanted and hosted a show at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds on Jan. 29. For the first time in three decades, the Panhandle was home to a rabbit show. The show featured more than 400 rabbits across 1,200 entries.

Heine said her next goal is to become an official registrar for competitions like these. “It is actually one of the most prestigious registries for the animal species because you actually have an in-person inspection of the animal,” she said. “… Versus like cattle and horses, I know they do some DNA testing, but for the most part they’re just taking the rancher’s word.”

Rabbits are an ideal animal for backyard breeders in particular, Heine said. She doesn’t eat her animals, but she said rabbit meat is more healthy than other types, and raising them can be cheap and cost-effective.

The more people there are who are aware of rabbit breeding, the better off the competitions and the hobby in general will be, Heine said. “If we don’t start educating the public on the hobby of rabbit breeding … then essentially, it’s going to die off.”

That’s why events like the MBBA rabbit shows are open to the public. The next one is currently scheduled for next January.

