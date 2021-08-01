Busy August for Panhandle Research and Extension Center

On Aug. 17 and 18, they will join members of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber on a water tour of the area.

“For probably the last 25 years, we’ve gone west to the dams in Wyoming,” Karen Anderson, executive director for the chamber, said.

With the Wyoming facilities closed, they looked eastward instead.

“We decided, instead of going to where the water comes from, let’s show them where it goes when it comes here,” she said.

Members of the public may register for the agri-business water tour, which is planned for Aug. 17 - 18. Registration closes on Aug. 6.

Tour attendees will view a trout farm, potato factory, an irrigation diversion and more.

“Water is important to our community, so it’s important we learn more about it,” Anderson said.

Like the Water Center conference, the Nebraska LEAD program, which specializes in adult agricultural development, also had events postponed last year.

On Aug. 22 - 24, the program will make its return to the extension center.