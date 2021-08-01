Busy August for Panhandle Research and Extension Center

A student research fair will kick off what’s turning out to be a packed August for the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.
The center will host several special events throughout the month.
“It’s a time that works for the farmers,” PHREC communications specialist David Ostdiek said. “It’s going to be a crazy couple of weeks.”
Aug. 5 will see around eight student researchers presenting their agricultural projects to a public forum.
The event will take place in the evening and will allow time for individual meetings with the students later on.
The students will be far from the only presenters visiting the extension center.
The Nebraska Water Center will host a conference there on Aug. 16.
Because of the pandemic, it could not be held in the spring last year like it usually is.
This will be the first time the event will be held in Scottsbluff.
Entitled “The Shape of Water in Western Nebraska,” the conference will include a series of speakers discussing the Panhandle’s hydrogeology and water infrastructure.
Several of the speakers are PREC researchers.
On Aug. 17 and 18, they will join members of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber on a water tour of the area.
“For probably the last 25 years, we’ve gone west to the dams in Wyoming,” Karen Anderson, executive director for the chamber, said.
With the Wyoming facilities closed, they looked eastward instead.
“We decided, instead of going to where the water comes from, let’s show them where it goes when it comes here,” she said.
Members of the public may register for the agri-business water tour, which is planned for Aug. 17 - 18. Registration closes on Aug. 6.
Tour attendees will view a trout farm, potato factory, an irrigation diversion and more.
“Water is important to our community, so it’s important we learn more about it,” Anderson said.
Like the Water Center conference, the Nebraska LEAD program, which specializes in adult agricultural development, also had events postponed last year.
On Aug. 22 - 24, the program will make its return to the extension center.
“It’s going to provide an extra-special perspective to this class for the people who didn’t get to go last spring,” LEAD director Terry Hejny said.
Hejny said LEAD participants will travel to agricultural areas in the Panhandle to learn about irrigation and water issues affecting the region.
Unlike in the spring, they will be able to see these farming methods in action.
“We don’t have crops like dry beans and sugar beets in other parts of Nebraska,” Hejny said. “We want them to learn about the land, resources and people of the Panhandle.”
One more large tour is in the works for the month of August.
The Panhandle Research and Ag Technology Tour on Aug. 19 will include presentations on the latest agricultural developments from extension researchers.
This annual field day will include demonstrations in the field.
Similar field days are planned for extension locations on Aug. 10 in Sidney and Aug. 25 - 27 in North Platte.