Butler Professional Farrier School teaches equine hoof care

A farrier is a specialist who trims and shoes horse feet, combining blacksmith and veterinarian skills.

“Horses suffer in the fact that they stand on their feet, if it’s not done correctly, then the farrier can do harm, which is unfortunate,” Jacob Butler said.

Located 30 minutes from Chadron, Nebraska, Butler Professional Farrier School (BPFS) has been offering students classroom and hands-on learning since its doors opened in 2007. The Butlers have adapted the building that originally operated as a cutting horse facility to fit farrier equipment and a forging area. The substantial indoor space allows the school to operate indoors through inclement weather. In addition to the classroom, the Butler’s have created on campus housing options to encourage students to take advantage of concentrated study without distraction.

“We feel really blessed that it just happened the way it did,” Butler said. “We were looking in several areas and got a flyer in the mail that they were selling this place on auction and from there, things just fell into place.”

The school is a collaboration between Doug Butler and his sons, Jacob and Peter, functioning with the goal to raise the standard of farrier practice.