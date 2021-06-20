Camp cultivates new crop of students interested in ranch management

Students were able to get their hands dirty working with livestock one day and taking soil samples another.

Flint Pokorny grew up on a cow/calf operation east of Lander and was interested to see how the fundamentals of ranch management work on a different operation.

“Our presenters knew a lot about what they were talking about, and the level of depth we went into on all the different topics really exceeded my expectations,” said Pokorny, a senior pursuing a double major in agricultural business and rangeland ecology at UW.

Pokorny will graduate in December and hopes to return to his family ranch after a few years to take it over. This camp was the opportunity he needed to explore new perspectives.

“My parents always told me life is all about perspective and if you stay in your same little pond, that’s all you’ll get to experience,” he said. “But if you go out and see what other people have done, it gives you the chance to open your eyes and kind of makes your own opportunities endless.”

The camp reminded Pokorny to never forget to use his resources when it comes to managing a ranch.