Cattle management: GHS students work toward solution for local ranchers

Students at Gering High School are hard at work on a project that could have an impact on how local ranchers manage their cattle.

A team of 11 students at GHS is responsible for the school’s entry in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, a national competition that Gering has seen great success in over the years. The school has been selected as a state finalist six times, and even won the national prize in 2017.

This year, STEM teacher Aaron Pierce is supervising the Solve for Tomorrow team for the first time. He teaches several courses at GHS like engineering and robotics, but the class that ties most closely to the goals of the Solve for Tomorrow contest is systems project management.

“It’s based on an open-ended issue and trying to find a solution to it, so the Samsung project slid perfectly into that,” Pierce said.

Around half of the students in this class are working directly on the Solve for Tomorrow project, which revolves around identifying and solving a problem in your community using STEM principles. The team decided to focus on an issue related to agriculture, partly inspired by the family of Pierce’s fiancée, who farm and ranch in Banner County.

“We knew we wanted to do something with agriculture, being in an agricultural area,” said Pierce. “I was thinking about how often you hear about cattle getting out or fences falling down, so we wanted to do something related to a tag.”

The team ran with the tag idea, which soon grew into something with the potential to make cattle management a less stressful task for their owners.

“We’re making a trackable ear tag for cows so the farmers can see where they’re at at all times and make sure they’re not getting out,” team member Collin Schwartzkopf explained. “If they do get out, we’re going to make it so that it sends an alert back to the farmer’s phone.”

The early prototypes for the project were based on traditional cattle tags and were constructed using a 3D printer. Although it has to be a bit larger and heavier than an ordinary tag due to its additional capabilities, the team is attempting to make the design as compact as possible.

“We have a lot of research to do to make it lightweight along with a GPS and long battery life, because it needs to be accessible for farmers,” said Savannah Baird.

Pierce has been impressed with the students’ work so far, especially when considering the open-ended nature of the project. The team has to show great initiative in recognizing, researching, and overcoming the hurdles to their success.

“The kids have done really well,” said Pierce. “The hard part for them has been that the answers aren’t just there, and I can’t guide them. They have to do a bit more research on their own.”

The project as a whole can actually be broken down into several smaller–though still difficult–tasks. Some of these include enabling GPS tracking, powering the device, and developing an app that ranchers can use to locate their tagged cattle. The team has been encouraged by their progress, but they said that they’ve recently hit a bit of a wall.

“We’re kind of stuck right now on building the GPS and figuring out how we can get it to have the battery life that we need,” Keenan Allen said.

To help with this problem, the team recently reached out to some local organizations for assistance, including Nebraska Game and Parks and UNL’s Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center (PREEC). Both organizations were excited to assist the students with their project, which could be beneficial to their work as well.

“I talked to Nebraska Game and Parks since they do tracking collars for big horned sheep and elks,” said Allen. “They’re going to help us with the GPS. We sent them a workup of our stuff, and we’re going to talk with some engineers in Berlin to help us really get going with the GPS part of the project.”

The team will also be visited by a representative from PREEC on Feb. 7 to share their work and receive additional resources that will help them accomplish their goals.

Gering’s Solve for Tomorrow team is currently facing another chance for progression in the contest, and will find out if they’ll be moving forward on Feb. 15. If they’re selected to continue, Pierce and his students hope to see their project through to its conclusion and implementation.