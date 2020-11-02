Cattle on feed numbers set a record high

The USDA reports national cattle on feed intended for slaughter, placed in feedlots with capacities over 1,000 head has reached a new high as of Oct. 1, specifically the highest cattle inventory since USDA documentation began in 1996.
An estimated 11.7 million head of cattle and calves are on feed in feedlots (with a capacity of 1,000 or more head) across the nation, made up of 7.31 steers and steer calves accounting for 62% of the national inventory, and heifers and heifer calves making up 4.41 million of inventory.
“The term cattle on feed is defined by steers and heifers being fed a ration of grain, silage, hay and/or a protein supplement (intended) for slaughter market that will grade select or better,” according to the USDA report.
The USDA’s Oct. estimates indicate the state of Nebraska is the third highest state in the nation for Oct. cattle on feed inventory numbers on feedlots with a capacity over 1,000 head. Nebraska’s reports indicate 2.4 million head of cattle are on feed, falling behind Texas with 2.9 million on feed and Kansas with 2.5 million on feed.
In addition to total cattle on feed inventory numbers, the USDA indicates the national number of cattle placed in feedlots during the month of Sep. totaled 2.23 million head, 6% above 2019 numbers.
“Placements are indicated to be steers and heifers put into a feedlot, fed a ration to produce a carcass which will grade select of better and are intended for the slaughter market,” according to the USDA.
In relation to national cattle placed in feedlots, Nebraska ranks the second highest state with cattle placed in feedlots during Sept. 2020, falling behind Kansas’ number of cattle placed on. Throughout the month of Sept. the USDA reports 600,000 head of cattle were placed on feed in the state of Nebraska, 70,000 head higher than Sept. 2019.
Cattle on feed inventory has significantly increase over the last six months according to USDA data, with the month of Apr. being the lowest month of national cattle on feed inventory of 2020, at 1.4 million.
“USDA’s Cattle on Feed Report (in May of 2020) showed major declines in both the number of cattle placed into feedlots and those marketed last month (April) due to the Covid-19 situation. But the numbers were basically in line with pre-report estimates,” Brian Grete with the Pro Farmer reported, “Placements were the second lowest for April since USDA’s data series began in 1996, and Marketings were the lowest for the month during that span.”
Since the near record low numbers of cattle on feed and cattle placed in feedlots during Apr. and May, numbers have made a steady climb to set a record high since USDA documentation began in 1996.
Updates for November’s cattle on feed data will be released by the USDA on Nov. 30.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!