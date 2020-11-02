Cattle on feed numbers set a record high

The USDA reports national cattle on feed intended for slaughter, placed in feedlots with capacities over 1,000 head has reached a new high as of Oct. 1, specifically the highest cattle inventory since USDA documentation began in 1996.

An estimated 11.7 million head of cattle and calves are on feed in feedlots (with a capacity of 1,000 or more head) across the nation, made up of 7.31 steers and steer calves accounting for 62% of the national inventory, and heifers and heifer calves making up 4.41 million of inventory.

“The term cattle on feed is defined by steers and heifers being fed a ration of grain, silage, hay and/or a protein supplement (intended) for slaughter market that will grade select or better,” according to the USDA report.

The USDA’s Oct. estimates indicate the state of Nebraska is the third highest state in the nation for Oct. cattle on feed inventory numbers on feedlots with a capacity over 1,000 head. Nebraska’s reports indicate 2.4 million head of cattle are on feed, falling behind Texas with 2.9 million on feed and Kansas with 2.5 million on feed.

In addition to total cattle on feed inventory numbers, the USDA indicates the national number of cattle placed in feedlots during the month of Sep. totaled 2.23 million head, 6% above 2019 numbers.