Celebrating 4-H Spirit Day

February is 4-H month across the state of Nebraska and it kicked off with ‘show your 4-H spirit day’ on Feb. 2.
4-H is a youth development program where adult volunteers provide positive, hands-on, fun and educational opportunities for ages five to 19. It is the largest youth development organization involving over 140,000 young people across Nebraska through clubs, camps, school enrichment, after school activities, special interest areas and clover kid programs. There are a vast amount of 4-H projects available including live animals, static exhibits, community service and leadership.
Local 4-Her, Reenah Taffe is starting her fifth year participating in the program. She and her sister Gracia enter a variety of static exhibits at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. The Taffe’s projects often include cooking, rugs, the special agronomy project and crocheting among many others.
“I just enjoy creating stuff and seeing how good it is compared to other peoples,” 12 year old Reenah said. She also explained that the county fair gives her and her sister the opportunity to show their projects to the public and have them judged.
“I like seeing how well I did and what the judges thought, it’s nice to hear what their pointers are so I can make it (the project) better for next year,” Reenah said.
Scotts Bluff County youth that have been previously enrolled in 4-H are encouraged to complete the re-enrollment process if they have not already done so. Enrollment in the program allows the participant to be included under the 4-H insurance policy. Wendi Callenius, a 4-H leader, explained that this is important to do early because many of the livestock projects as well as shooting sports have already begun.
If youth would like to enroll in the 4-H program for the first time, call 308-632-1480, email scotts-bluff-county@unl.edu or stop by the office located in the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.
Members may enroll at any time during the year, but to be eligible for County Fair and State Contests enrollment must be completed and May 1 is the final day to add or drop projects for the county fair.
“4-H has a little bit of something for everybody,” Callenius said.
