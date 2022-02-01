Celebrating 4-H Spirit Day

February is 4-H month across the state of Nebraska and it kicked off with ‘show your 4-H spirit day’ on Feb. 2.

4-H is a youth development program where adult volunteers provide positive, hands-on, fun and educational opportunities for ages five to 19. It is the largest youth development organization involving over 140,000 young people across Nebraska through clubs, camps, school enrichment, after school activities, special interest areas and clover kid programs. There are a vast amount of 4-H projects available including live animals, static exhibits, community service and leadership.

Local 4-Her, Reenah Taffe is starting her fifth year participating in the program. She and her sister Gracia enter a variety of static exhibits at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. The Taffe’s projects often include cooking, rugs, the special agronomy project and crocheting among many others.

“I just enjoy creating stuff and seeing how good it is compared to other peoples,” 12 year old Reenah said. She also explained that the county fair gives her and her sister the opportunity to show their projects to the public and have them judged.

