Certification offered in June

Lincoln, Neb. —Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance Certification across the state from June 10-18.

Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA), will be presenting the latest on the Nebraska BQA program and certifying producers in BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT). The BQA program educates beef producers on animal health best-management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.

All producers are invited to attend. BQA certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA training occurred prior to 2018, your BQA certification could be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend to keep their BQA certification current. The BQA certification fee for these events is waived for those wanting to become BQA certified/recertified.

For more information on Nebraska BQA, visit https://bqa.unl.edu/.

Upcoming certification events (all times are local):

Ithaca, June 11: 1-3 p.m., Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, 1071 CR G. RSVP by June 10 to Connor Biehler at 402-624-8000 or cbiehler@unl.edu