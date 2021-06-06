Certification offered in June

Lincoln, Neb. —Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance Certification across the state from June 10-18.
Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA), will be presenting the latest on the Nebraska BQA program and certifying producers in BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT). The BQA program educates beef producers on animal health best-management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.
All producers are invited to attend. BQA certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA training occurred prior to 2018, your BQA certification could be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend to keep their BQA certification current. The BQA certification fee for these events is waived for those wanting to become BQA certified/recertified.
For more information on Nebraska BQA, visit https://bqa.unl.edu/.
Upcoming certification events (all times are local):
Ithaca, June 11: 1-3 p.m., Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, 1071 CR G. RSVP by June 10 to Connor Biehler at 402-624-8000 or cbiehler@unl.edu
Wayne, June 14: 10 a.m.-noon, Wayne County Expo Building, 301 Pheasant Run. RSVP by June 11 to Ben Beckman, 402-254-6821, ben.beckman@unl.edu
Albion, June 14: 6-9 p.m., Boone County Fair Grounds (Casey’s Building), W South St. Meal provided by Zoetis. RSVP by June 7 to Brad Schick, 308-536-2691, brad.schick@unl.edu
Grand Island, June 15: 1-3 p.m., College Park, 3180 U.S. Highway 34. RSVP by June 14 to Brent Plugge, 308-236-1235, bplugge1@unl.edu
Holdrege, June 16: 1-3 p.m., Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 2nd St. RSVP by June 15 to Erin Laborie, 308-268-3105, erin.laborie@unl.edu
North Platte, June 16: 6-9 p.m., Centennial Hall, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W. Rodeo Rd. Meal provided by Zoetis. RSVP by June 11 to Randy Saner, 308-532-2683, randy.saner@unl.edu
Imperial, June 17: 1-3 p.m., Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 220 W. 17th St. RSVP by June 15 to Erin Laborie, 308-268-3105, erin.laborie@unl.edu
Ogallala, June 17: 5-8 p.m., Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, 1507 W 1st. Meal provided by Zoetis. RSVP by June 11 to. Randy Saner, 308-532-2683, randy.saner@unl.edu
Whitman, June 18: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, 45091 Gudmundsen Rd. Meal provided by Zoetis. RSVP by June 11 to T.L. Meyer, 308-645-2288, tmeyer2@unl.edu
Broken Bow, June 18: 4-5:30 p.m., Broken Bow Country Club, 2280 Memorial Drive. Held in conjunction with the West Central Affiliate Nebraska Cattlemen’s Meeting. Steak dinner provided. RSVP required by June 16 to Scott Reynolds (call or text) 308-870-0970, bowanimal@yahoo.com