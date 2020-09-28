CFAP2 to provide $14 billion in relief

On Sept. 18, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, announced $14 billion of financial assistance will be available to ag producers through a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program known as CFAP2.
“We listened to feedback received from farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations about the impact of the pandemic on our nations’ farms and ranches, and we developed a program to better meet the needs of those impacted,” Perdue said, as reported by the USDA.
According to the USDA, CFAP2 is intended to partially offset losses from cost and market disruptions due to COVID-19, similar to the previous round of CFAP in April of 2020.
“If this program is not implemented, producers will continue to suffer financial hardship resulting from unexpected loss of market demand and extended disruption of marketing arrangements. Until the market stabilizes, U.S. farmers and ranchers will be negatively impacted,” according to CFAP2 Cost-Benefit Analysis.
Similar to the previous CFAP program, a payment limitation of $250,000 has been put in place, to apply on a per person and per entity basis.
Financial assistance will be determined by three separate categories, according to the USDA, new payment categories are labeled as price trigger commodities, flat-rate crops and sales commodities.
Of categorizations, “price trigger commodities” are indicated to be major commodities including 39 different row crops, broilers, eggs, dairy milk, beef cattle, hogs, pigs, lambs and sheep, which must meet the minimum of a 5% decline.
Commodities which do not meet the 5% decline of “price trigger commodities” or those which do not have enough data to calculate a price change will fall into the “flat-rate crops” categorization.
According to the USDA, all commodities not included in the price trigger or flat rate payment categorizations, will fall into the “sales commodities” category which is determined to be specialty crops, aquaculture, nursery crops and floriculture, along with other commodities’ not included in price trigger and flat-fate payment categories.
According to the USDA, commodities ineligible for financial assistance include, hay except alfalfa, crops intended for grazing, all equine, animals raised for breeding stock, companion or comfort animals, pets, animals raised for hunting or game, birdsfoot, trefoil, clover, cover crop, fallow, forage soybeans, forage sorghum, gardens, grass, kochia, lespedeza, milkweed, mixed forage, pelts (excluding mink), perennial peanuts, pollinators, sunn hemp, vatch and seed of ineligible crops.
In addition to a new payment categorization format, CFAP2 includes expanding wheat varieties available for financial assistance, to include all wheat types. Previously, CFAP assistance only included compensation for price losses in durum and hard red spring wheat varieties.
“Hard Red Winter wheat is our number one wheat crop produced in the state and it wasn’t considered an eligible commodity during the first round of CFAP. Farmers have seen a significant drop in price due to the coronavirus and to receive some relief with CFAP2 is greatly welcomed,” Nebraska Wheat Growers Association President Brian Schafer said.
