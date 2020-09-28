CFAP2 to provide $14 billion in relief

On Sept. 18, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, announced $14 billion of financial assistance will be available to ag producers through a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program known as CFAP2.

“We listened to feedback received from farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations about the impact of the pandemic on our nations’ farms and ranches, and we developed a program to better meet the needs of those impacted,” Perdue said, as reported by the USDA.

According to the USDA, CFAP2 is intended to partially offset losses from cost and market disruptions due to COVID-19, similar to the previous round of CFAP in April of 2020.

“If this program is not implemented, producers will continue to suffer financial hardship resulting from unexpected loss of market demand and extended disruption of marketing arrangements. Until the market stabilizes, U.S. farmers and ranchers will be negatively impacted,” according to CFAP2 Cost-Benefit Analysis.

Similar to the previous CFAP program, a payment limitation of $250,000 has been put in place, to apply on a per person and per entity basis.