Chadron FFA place at state range contest

Students from central Nebraska dominated the 67th State Range Judging contest held in Dawes County on Sept. 28-29.

More than 400 students from 49 Nebraska schools attended the competition.

The contest is divided into three divisions — senior (high school junior or senior), junior (high school sophomore or below) and adult (graduated from high school). The number of participants in the 2022 contest increased to 168 seniors, 208 juniors and 25 adults.

Participants test their skills and knowledge of plant identification, ecological site identification and composition, rangeland conservation and grazing management. Within the contest area, participants are asked to identify 24 plants and answer questions regarding the major land resource areas (MLRA) within a topographic region.

Divisions in both the team and individual contest were won predominantly by participants from West Holt FFA, Ord High School and Burwell FFA. The only Panhandle school to place in the top 15 in any category was Chadron FFA. The Chadron team of Owen Wess, Jayden Tidyman, James Keorber and Jack Price placed sixth in the junior division. On the individual side, Wess placed third in the junior division.

Coming off of a team win and finishing runner-up in the individual division at the regional contest, Wess went into the competition with a goal in mind.

“My goal was to enjoy the land and hopefully progress from the district competition,” he said.

In addition to testing his depth of range knowledge and exploring MLRA sites, Wess said he is a wildlife enthusiast.

“I am truly passionate about this event because it is outside on some diverse and well managed properties,” he said. “(And) I love wildlife and these properties are often honey holes for small game, upland birds and deer.”

In preparation for the range contests, students often spend hours studying in the classroom both in and out of school hours as well as visit land areas. At Chadron High School, freshman taking the intro to ag class complete a range unit and compete in the region contest. Jon Cogdill, a Chadron FFA adviser and agriculture education teacher, said students also do study sessions and after school field trips.

“(Intro to ag) students prepare largely in class. ... Everyone else that competes prepares from study material we provide them on their own time,” Cogdill said. “We also do lunch-time study sessions and some after school trips out into pastures to better prepare for the contest.”

Wess said he was surprised with his third-place finish because he knew he had made a mistake during the contest.

“I was surprised, but I knew that I would finish decently in the competition. I had the home field advantage being that the contest was mere miles from my home,” he said. “I also knew I messed up on a section of the contest, so I wondered how far off I was from first or second.”

With an interest in rangeland, Wess said he intends to grow his scope of plants and MLRAs in preparation for moving into the senior division in the 2023 range contests.

“Overall, I think I will have to learn more plants and see different stages of plants I already know, study ecological sites with greater focus and check to make sure my work matches up with my observations,” he said.

In addition to Wess and the sixth-place team, Chadron had a second team, and three individuals finish in the top five at the regional range judging contest. Cogdill anticipates many of the hard-working students from the junior division teams will make an appearance at next year’s contests.

“These students have a genuine interest in range judging and worked hard to prepare for the contest. We look forward to working with them again next year in preparation for the senior division,” he said. “It’s always great to see how much they improve each year.”

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) partnered with the Nebraska chapter of the Society of Range Management and the Natural Resource Conservation Service to host the annual event.

Tricia Goes, conservation programs specialist with the UNWNRD, said the district was honored to host the contest and bring it to the northwest corner of the state.

“The contest was a challenge for some, not only allowing the travel time, but the vastly different topography and plant types offered,” she told the Star-Herald.