Chadron State College professor shares fascination for cattle with students

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Ron Bolze helped his parent's milk cows on the farm. That lifestyle led him into a career working with cattle as an extension specialist for universities and now as an agriculture and rangeland management professor at Chadron State College.

Bolze attended Pennsylvania State University, spending much of his time in the beef cattle teaching center.

“I lived at the Beef Barn (built in 1924) as an undergraduate student so that’s where I became enamored with beef cattle,” Bolze said.

Upon graduation, he returned to the family farm to help his father for the next six years. He decided to further his education, earning a master’s degree from Kansas State University. During his time at KSU, Bolze worked with the beef cattle extension program as the beef extension specialist for 13 years.

He then made a transition to industry positions with Certified Angus Beef, the American Shorthorn Association and the Red Angus Association of American.

“I worked for 5L Red Angus in Sheridan, Montana,” he said. “They are this nation’s largest feed stock breeder.”

While working as a secretary and in commercial marketing broadened his horizon in agriculture and beef cattle, he received a call from Chadron State College that piqued his interest. They wanted him to teach a range/livestock production course.

“So, I became the cow guy at Chadron State,” he said.

Bolze teaches nine different courses at CSC related to agriculture and rangeland management, although CSC does not offer a degree in animal sciences.

“I teach it from a beef cattle perspective because that’s what we’ve got in this part of the world,” he said.

Becoming a professor afforded him the opportunity to grow his knowledge on the industry and share that knowledge with his students.

“If you really want to learn something, teach it,” he said.

Still, adjusting from the industry to the classroom came with challenges.

“My learning curve was pretty much straight up when I started,” Bolze said. “I found out two weeks before I was going to start teaching that I was going to start teaching. Every night was trying to get ready for the next day’s classes.”

Throughout his career as an agricultural educator, Bolze said he discovered another passion.

“It’s exposed me to another passion in life. I did adult education previously, doing beef cattle extension work for Kansas State but that’s different than teaching in the classroom. It taught me that I really, really do enjoy teaching young adults.”

Students enrolled in Bolze’s courses will be exposed to various industry professionals, challenging them to consider multiple perspectives.

In his farm and ranch management course, students learn the skills, techniques, innovations and current procedures for management of farms and ranches through 100% guest lectures.

“I want the students to hear from people who do, not just people who can talk about it,” Bolze said. “They make their living doing that and about 80% of my students have a ranch background; a lot of them have the desire to go home, so I want them to be exposed to different thought processes.”

He also teaches a beef production course accompanied by a one-credit lab where students learn about cattle operations from those in the industry.

“We’ll hit 20 different beef cattle enterprises in five days,” he said. “The true advantage of doing that is they get to hear the owners and managers of those operations on their own place.”

While educating his students on agricultural and rangeland processes, Bolze said a challenge is not having resident herds on campus.

“If you went to any land grant university that has a college of agriculture and a department of animal science, they’re going to have a resident beef cow herd, probably going to have a sheep flock and maybe a few pigs,” Bolze said. “We don’t have any of that. It’s a challenge, but I rectify that by loading students up in vans and we go visit local ranchers.”

In addition to his work in the classroom, Bolze serves as the coordinator for the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition (NGLD) — a position he’s held for the past 13 years.

“I’ve always been pretty passionate about grasslands and trying to manage them to conserve them over time,” Bolze said. “A job came open here and I like to work with people who are like minded.”

During winter and summer break as well as occasionally through the academic year, Bolze spends time traveling Nebraska to further the NGLD’s efforts. The NGLD is a part of a national effort to enrich the resource stewardship and financial prosperity of grazing land-dependent operations, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Currently, Bolze works with a 16-member NGLC board of directors to address two objectives — eradication of eastern Red Cedar trees and support of generational transition.

Eastern red cedars are considered an invasive species on rangeland, so NGLC is working with landowners to conduct brush management where they burn the trees to improve wildlife habitat and prevent damage to the land’s nutrients. The issue is across the state and landowners have seen a decrease in carrying capacity on grazing lands with Red Cedar.

With the age of farmers and ranchers averaging in the 60s or older, NGLC is also supporting families through generation transition as projections indicate vast lands will change hands in the next 10 years, Bolze said.

“If families don’t do adequate estate planning, often times, the next generation has to sell the farm or the ranch to pay the inheritance tax,” Bolze said. “We work with farm and ranch families to help them to get their estate plan in place so they can reduce the inheritance tax burden.”

Conservation practices are more apt to stay in place on farms or ranches if it stays in the family.

Farmers and ranchers can gain knowledge on how to manage their lands at no cost because there is no membership fee for NGLC.

When he’s not teaching, Bolze and his wife breed an Angus cow herd. They’ve been ranching for 44 years. He raises 150 head of cattle, calving in the spring without a calving barn.

“Most ranchers are starting to calve now, but she doesn’t start calving until April 20,” he said.

As Bolze wraps up his ninth year of teaching at the college, he said his plan is to retire in the next couple of years. Whenever he decides to step away, he said he hopes his legacy impacted the next generation of farmers and ranchers.

“I hope my legacy is creating a greater understanding so the next generation can actually make a living in production ag and the conservation of natural resources.”

