Chadron State College wins Rangeland Cup

The team consisted of Emma Pendleton of Hemingford, Brolin Morgan of McCook, Hayden McGinnis and Sage McGinnis of Buena Vista, Colorado. The group was led by CSC’s Anthony Perlinski, associate professor of agriculture and rangeland management. They competed against six other teams on Feb. 8 placing first to return the Range Cup to the CSC campus, where it was once before in 2009.

The traveling cup is awarded by the International Society for Range Management (SRM) at their annual conference. The society supports managing a combination of rangeland uses including livestock grazing, water management, wildlife management, aesthetic value and recreational use of rangelands. SRM members are a diverse group with a strong ethic to preserve rangeland. The competition is open to all North American colleges or universities, and teams are asked to design a poster that will represent their approach to a designated topic. The poster presentation is both creative and innovative while also being realistic and achievable in the topic scenario. The 2022 topic addressed rangeland sustainability’s delicate balance of preserving previous generations and cultural-sensitivity relative to the land and the need for innovation of rangeland management. Teams were asked to identify a prominent culturally-sensitive rangeland location and address historic and present practices that sustain and may innovate rangeland while preserving cultural integrity.