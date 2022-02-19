Chadron State College wins Rangeland Cup

A team of Chadron State College students returned from Albuquerque, New Mexico, with the coveted Rangeland Cup.
The team consisted of Emma Pendleton of Hemingford, Brolin Morgan of McCook, Hayden McGinnis and Sage McGinnis of Buena Vista, Colorado. The group was led by CSC’s Anthony Perlinski, associate professor of agriculture and rangeland management. They competed against six other teams on Feb. 8 placing first to return the Range Cup to the CSC campus, where it was once before in 2009.
The traveling cup is awarded by the International Society for Range Management (SRM) at their annual conference. The society supports managing a combination of rangeland uses including livestock grazing, water management, wildlife management, aesthetic value and recreational use of rangelands. SRM members are a diverse group with a strong ethic to preserve rangeland. The competition is open to all North American colleges or universities, and teams are asked to design a poster that will represent their approach to a designated topic. The poster presentation is both creative and innovative while also being realistic and achievable in the topic scenario. The 2022 topic addressed rangeland sustainability’s delicate balance of preserving previous generations and cultural-sensitivity relative to the land and the need for innovation of rangeland management. Teams were asked to identify a prominent culturally-sensitive rangeland location and address historic and present practices that sustain and may innovate rangeland while preserving cultural integrity.
“As we progress in our careers, much of our work is performed as part of a group,” Perlinski said. “The Rangeland Cup competition is intended to build skills in interpersonal communication and group-problem solving, both of which are highly desired qualities in the workplace.”
Perlinski said the students were given the particularly challenging topic before the semester break, giving them about two months to conduct research and create their poster and presentation. The problem-solving competition is designed to promote critical thinking and collaborative work on current topics or topics of historical importance to rangeland ecology and management. The CSC team’s winning presentation dealt with urban expansion and its impact on a traditional cow-calf operation located in central Colorado. According to a previous statement by Hayden McGinnis, the area highlighted by the team has witnessed a rapid influx of people and a significant increase in recreation use presenting challenges to an established ranch. The proposed solutions by the CSC team focused on aspects that were within the ranch’s control and feasible to accomplish.
“I believe the most important part of the project was our ability to present and convey the information,” Hayden McGinnis said. “All posters there had good content, but ours was able to effectively exhibit what is a very passionate issue in the western United States today. The entire group did an excellent job showcasing the challenges, selling potential solutions and emphasizing the importance of the issue and project in a personable way to the judges.”
Local team member, Emma Pendleton, said it was wonderful to represent CSC and its range management program by advocating on an international level for a passionate rangeland issue.
“I also feel honored to be included in a group with the other competitors from various colleges who showed up to the Range Cup to present with equal passion for rangeland and motivation for solving problems to further the future of this field,” Pendleton said.
Perlinski commented that it is great to have the Rangeland Cup back at CSC and he has a motivated group of students excited for next year’s SRM competition topic to be announced.
“I was really proud of the way all of our students performed,” Perlinski said.
Research and travel expenses for the Rangeland Cup presentations and the students were funded by the CSC Coffee Foundation.
